'Catch Hone Se Pehle Hass Rahi Thi?': PM Modi Asks Shafali Verma About Sune Luus Wicket, Team India Opener Gives Humorous Reply; Video

Image: Narendra Modi/Youtube

On November 2nd, 2025 India sealed a historic 52-run win over South Africa in the final match at the Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. One of the players to have playe din the historic triumph was none other than Shafali Verma. Having come into the side as a replacement to Pratika Rawal, Shafali produced player of the match performance in the final.

While batting, Shafali scored 87 runs from 78 balls at a strike rate of 111.54. The 21-year-old slammed 7 fours and 2 sixes during her time on the crease. She then picked up wickets of Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp while bowling to turn the tide in India's favour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a light-hearted interaction with the women cricketers at his residence after mentioned that he had watched a clip of her taking Sune Luus’s catch and noticed she was smiling even before she caught the ball.

When asked about it, Shafali laughed and explained, “Main apne mann mein bol rahi thi, ‘aaja catch, aaja toh usse hansi aa gayi ki aa bhi gaya haath mein mere'(I was saying to myself, let the catch come to me and when it actually came into my hands, I couldn’t help but laugh)

Shafali breaks multiple records during World Cup Final

Shafali Verma broke multiple records with her innings in the World Cup final. The right-hander became the youngest cricketer to win the 'Player of the Match' award at a Women's World Cup final at the age of 21 years and 278 days.

The youngster also achieved another milestone for the highest score by an Indian opener in a World Cup final. Earlier in it was Punam Raut’s 86-run knock in 2017 against England, and Virender Sehwag’s 82-run knock in 2003 against Australia.

Shafali Verma's ODI record

Shafali Verma played her maiden Women's ODI match against England in 2021. The 21-year-old played 31 ODI matches and scored 741 runs at a strike rate of 86.47 and an average of 24.7. She has scored five half-centuries for the Women in Blue in the 50-over format.