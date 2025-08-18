Triptii Dimri Gets A Luxury Drop In Boyfriend Sam Merchant's ₹2.5 Crore Porsche Car At Mumbai Airport, VIDEO Goes Viral

Actress Triptii Dimri was spotted at the airport in Mumbai on Sunday late evening (August 17), but all eyes were on her grand entry, arriving in a luxurious blue Porsche with her rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant behind the wheel.

Triptii Dimri's Luxe Airport Drop In Sam Merchant's ₹2.5 Cr Porsche

The swanky Porsche, worth over Rs 2.5 crore, added to Triptii’s stylish airport moment. Sam was seen playing the perfect gentleman, helping her with the luggage as she walked towards the departure gate. The airport drop has now left fans speculating if the two are finally ready to go official with their romance.

Check out the viral video:

Triptii Dimri Yet To Confirm Relationship With Sam Merchant

However, this isn’t the first time the duo has been seen together. Earlier, Triptii was spotted with Sam Merchant at the special screening of her film Dhadak 2. The two also vacation together and are often clicked by paparazzi on outings.

Yet, they haven't made their relationship official, and the actress has remained tight-lipped.

Triptii Dimri's Past Relationship

Triptii was earlier rumoured to be in a relationship with Karnesh Ssharma, actor Anushka Sharma's brother. In December 2022, it was reported that the duo parted ways.

Who Is Sam Merchant?

Sam Merchant, a model-turned-entrepreneur, is the founder of Casa Waters, a premium VIP accommodation, and Avoure Goa, a venue designed to host weddings, events, and large-scale festivals.

Triptii Dimri's Work Front

Triptii was last seen in Dhadak 2 alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film clashed at the box office with Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2. However, it failed at the box-office.

A spiritual sequel to the 2018 hit Dhadak, which starred Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

Triptii will be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in a film tentatively titled Arjun Ustara. The movie is slated for release on December 5 and is headed for a major box office clash with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar and Prabhas’ The RajaSaab.