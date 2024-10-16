'Renukaswamy Is Back': Darshan Murder Case Victim's Father Announces Birth Of Grandson

[L] Last photo of Renukaswamy when he was kidnapped; [R] Darshan after getting arrested |

Months after a fan named Renukaswamy was tortured and murdered by Kannada actor Darshan and his gang, his wife gave birth to a baby boy in Chitradurga, Karnataka. As the family welcomed the child, late Renukaswamy's father declared that his son has returned in the form of a baby.

Renukaswamy's father Kashinathaiah informed the media that his daughter-in-law gave birth to the baby boy at 6:55 pm on Tuesday, and that the doctors at a private hospital in Chitradurga performed the delivery for free.

"My son has come back in the form of a baby," he said, getting emotional.

Renukaswamy's wife was five months pregnant when her husband was brutally murdered by Darshan and his accomplices for allegedly sending lewd messages to the actor's partner, Pavithra Gowda.

Darsha, Pavithra and 15 others were arrested on June 11 for murdering Renukaswamy after his body was found in a drain in Bengaluru. The Kannada actor later confessed to the police that he asked a bunch of his fans to kidnap Renukaswamy and "teach him a lesson" for sending messages to Pavithra.

The victim was held captive at Darshan's farmhouse, where the actor later visited and thrashed him. The actor, however, mentioned that the victim was "already tired" and "looked like he was assaulted" by the time they reached the farmhouse.

Darshan confessed that he hit Renukaswamy with a tree branch and also kicked him on his head, chest and near his neck. He then made Pavithra hit him with her footwear, post which, he ordered Renukaswamy to fall at her feet and apologise, which he did.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru City Civil and Sessions Court (CCH) rejected the bail pleas of both Darshan and his accomplice, Pavithra Gowda, in the Renukaswamy murder case on Monday, October 14.