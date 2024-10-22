Salman Khan Threat Case: Unidentified Man Who Sent ₹5 Crore Extortion Message To Traffic Police Apologises, Says It Was Sent By Mistake

Salman Khan Threat Case: Man who sent a ₹5 crore extortion message to the Mumbai traffic police apologises, claiming it was sent by mistake | File Image

Mumbai: An unidentified person who recently sent a threatening message to actor Salman Khan, demanding Rs 5 crore, through the Mumbai traffic police, has apologised. He has claimed that the extortion message to end enmity with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was sent by mistake.

The traffic police received the threatening message on October 17. It was allegedly sent by a member of the Bishnoi gang, and warned that if Salman failed to pay, his fate would be worse than that of former MLA Baba Siddiqui, who was recently murdered. After the initial threat, the same person sent another message, expressing regret and explaining that it was a mistake.

Meanwhile, the police have traced its origin to Jharkhand, and a team has been dispatched to locate the sender. The police are taking the matter seriously and are actively investigating the identity and motives of the sender.