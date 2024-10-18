 Salman Khan Threat Case: Mumbai Traffic Police Probe WhatsApp Message Demanding ₹5 Crore To Resolve Feud With Lawrence Bishnoi
Allegedly sent by a member of Bishnoi's gang, the message warned that if Salman failed to pay, his fate would be worse than that of former MLA Baba Siddiqui, who was recently murdered.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 01:17 AM IST
The Mumbai Traffic Police received a message demanding ₹5 crore from the actor Salman Khan to end his feud with Lawrence Bishnoi, escalating concerns over the actor's safety | File Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police received a threatening message demanding ₹5 crore from actor Salman Khan to settle a long-standing feud with Lawrence Bishnoi. Allegedly sent by a member of Bishnoi's gang, the message warned that if Salman failed to pay, his fate would be worse than that of former MLA Baba Siddiqui, who was recently murdered.

The threat, delivered via WhatsApp, has heightened concerns within law enforcement. The message warned, "Do not take this lightly. If Salman Khan wants to stay alive and end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, he must pay ₹5 crore. If not, he will meet a fate worse than Baba Siddiqui."

Baba Siddiqui was shot and killed on October 12 by three individuals. Four people have been arrested in connection with Siddiqui's murder, while others are absconding. Although no concrete evidence links Lawrence Bishnoi directly to Siddiqui's murder, the case is under investigation.

The Mumbai Police are taking the threat against Salman Khan seriously and are actively searching for the person who sent the threatening WhatsApp message, according to police sources.

