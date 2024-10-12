Mumbai: Traffic Police Constable Injured After Being Struck By Wrong-Side Biker In Malad West; FIR Registered Against Unknown Rider

Traffic constable injured by wrong-side biker in Malad West; FIR registered | Representative Photo

Mumbai: A police constable from the Kandivali Traffic Division was seriously injured on Thursday after being struck by a two-wheeler riding on the wrong side of the road.

The constable, identified as Hemant Bagul, was assigned to manage traffic at Jankalyan Nagar in Malad West. According to the Malvani Police, who have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against an unknown motorbike rider, Bagul was observing traffic during peak evening hours. He noticed a biker driving on the wrong side and immediately signalled for the rider to stop. Bagul reportedly yelled at the rider to halt, but instead of stopping, the biker accelerated. In trying to halt the rider, Bagul was struck by the motorbike and thrown onto the road as the rider sped off.

Police reported that Bagul was quickly taken to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali due to the seriousness of his injuries. His right arm, which was hit by the biker, ended up fractured, and his leg was also injured. The Malvani Police were alerted about the incident and reached the hospital to take Bagul’s statement, which led to the FIR being registered. A search for the two-wheeler driver is ongoing, according to Malvani police.