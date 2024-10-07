MP Updates: Four Die In Accidents On Seoni-Balaghat Highway Every Month; Ranger Gets 3-Year RI For Demanding Bribe

Four Die In Accidents On Seoni-Balaghat Highway Every Month | Representational image

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly four people are killed in accidents on the Seoni-Balaghat highway every month because of the innumerable ditches that the road has developed, but the administration barely pays any attention to it. In most of the cases, bikers who fall into these ditches either sustain major injuries or lose their lives.

There are innumerable ditches on the Seoni-Balaghat road which are posing danger to the lives of two-wheeler and four-wheeler drivers. Hundreds of cases have been lodged at the Lalbarra, Barghat and Dundaseoini police stations.

Forty people have lost their lives in accidents caused by these ditches. Most of the deaths due to accidents occurred on the road which comes under Barghat police station. When local MLA Anubha Munjare came to know of it, she inspected the road and directed the officials to fill in the ditches.

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The special court (anti-corruption) has awarded three years’ imprisonment to a ranger of the forest department Keeresh Prasad Arsey and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him. According to district prosecution officer Raj Kumar Nema, Wali Mohammad lodged a complaint at the office of Lokayukta on March 15, 2019 against Arsey, saying that the latter had demanded Rs 10,000 from him for renewing the licence for running his company.

Wali runs a furniture factory, Fine Wood Industries, which is located behind the industrial area, Hoshangabad. He sent an application to the DFO office for renewal of licence on December 12, 2018. For recommending renewal of licence, Arsey demanded Rs 10,000 from the complainant. The clerks also demanded money for maintenance and checking the register, the complainant said.

Superintendent of police Lokayukta, Bhopal, directed inspector VK Singh to examine the application. Singh gave Digital Video Recording (DVR) to Wali. He took the DVR to the house of the ranger and spoke to him about the money he had demanded. Arsey said that he would take Rs 8,000 before Holi and Rs 2,000 after the work was done.

Through the DVR, it came to light that Wali’s complaint against Arsey for demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 was found to be true. The Lokayukta inspector then registered a case of corruption against Arsey who was found guilty under various sections of the Anti-corruption Act. Arsey was sent to jail for three years, and a fine of Rs 5,000 was imposed on him.