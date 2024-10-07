 Shocker! Husband Pushes Wife Into Kwari River On Suspicion Of Extra-Marital Affair; Reports Her Missing At Police Station In Madhya Pradesh
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 02:22 PM IST
Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly killed his wife by pushing her into Kwari River in Bhind on Monday. He then went to the police station and filed a missing complaint.

The accused identified as Udaybhan Singh murdered his wife, Soni on suspicion of her extra-marital affair. According to information, the couple lived in Simraw village. Udaybhan, assuming his wife to be unfaithful, took her to the river under a false pretext and then pushed her into the water.

After committing the act, Udaybhan returned home and later reported his wife Soni missing at the Dehat police station. For over a week, he pretended to search for her body around the Kwari River.

Eventually, when he found her remains, he tried to hide the evidence by burying her body in the riverbank's mud.

Soni's family became concerned when they couldn't reach her and expressed their doubts to the police. Taking these concerns seriously, the Dehat police, led by Superintendent Asit Yadav, began searching the area around the Kwari River.

Their efforts paid off when they discovered Soni’s body buried in the mud. A DNA test confirmed the identity of the body, and during the police investigation, the entire truth was revealed.

Udaybhan Singh, along with his two brothers, Sainpu Singh Tomar and Bhupendra Singh Tomar, has been arrested.

The police have also filed charges against Udaybhan's father, Kehrisingh Tomar, and mother, Shyamdevi, who are currently on the run.

The case is being investigated as a murder, and efforts are underway to locate the remaining accused.

