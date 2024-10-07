Congress To Hold Candle March In Bhopal For 'Beti Bachao Abhiyan' Today; PC Sharma Will Observe 25 Hour Long Fast To Protest Child Rape On Oct 8

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party in state is gearing to launch the 'Beti Bachao Abhiyan' campaign to protest against the increasing incidents of rape, especially those involving little girls. The party aims to raise awareness and demand stronger action from the government.

A candlelight march will be held on Monday near the Number 6 bus stop in Bhopal.

In addition to the march, senior Congress leader and former minister PC Sharma will observe a 25-hour fast on October 8. The fast will start at 11 AM on October 8 and continue until noon on October 9.

Leading the march will be PCC Chief Jitu Patwari and Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Umang Singhar.

The fast is to highlight the lack of safety measures for women under the current BJP government. State Congress President Jitu Patwari and other party leaders will also join this protest.

P C Sharma stated that the campaign will begin with a traditional worship of girls to emphasise the respect for daughters in Indian culture.

He criticised the BJP government, claiming that the law and order situation has collapsed, with over 30 cases of rape and gang rape reported in the state in the last month alone.

He further added that Congress leaders will urge religious leaders to use their teachings to inspire people to eliminate such harmful mindsets.