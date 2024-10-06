 Bhopal: Agony Of Rape Survivors Portrayed; Durga Pandal Protests Rising Violence Against Women From Kolkata To Bhopal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Agony Of Rape Survivors Portrayed; Durga Pandal Protests Rising Violence Against Women From Kolkata To Bhopal

Bhopal: Agony Of Rape Survivors Portrayed; Durga Pandal Protests Rising Violence Against Women From Kolkata To Bhopal

Sacred red-and-white saree dirtied with dark handprints, posters, slogans, calligraphy at pandal is themed on rape and murder of women and girls.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 10:41 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): “Durga Lives in You and Me,” reads the banner with a black background at the main entry to pandal of Durga Badi in E-7 sector of Arera Colony in the city. Two torches stand on both the sides of entry gate, symbolising protest and anger.

The pandal near 11 Number Bus Stop, themed on growing gender-based violence in the country, is a part of Durga Puja celebrations organised by Heychel Foundation. The unique initiative is not meant to offer solutions but aims at raising a voice.

A 200-metre stretch of the road leading to pandal has been turned into a public art gallery with posters designed by graphic artistes from Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai. “How Long!” asks one of them, giving details of the incident at a hospital in Kolkata that rocked the nation. “We want justice,” it declares.

Through text, slogans and calligraphy, the posters creatively portray the agony of survivors of sexual violence and the anger such incidents generated. Instead of red and white - the traditional colours associated with Bengali Durga Puja - the pandal has been painted in red and black to symbolise the dark realities of our times.

FPJ Shorts
Shocking VIDEO: Speeding WagonR Hits & Drags 3 Kids Sitting On Roadside In UP's Farrukhabad; 1 Dead
Shocking VIDEO: Speeding WagonR Hits & Drags 3 Kids Sitting On Roadside In UP's Farrukhabad; 1 Dead
Mumbai: Railway Police Recover Vietnamese Man’s Stolen Bag With Valuables Worth ₹83,000
Mumbai: Railway Police Recover Vietnamese Man’s Stolen Bag With Valuables Worth ₹83,000
Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik Reveals Binge Watching Season 17 Of Show, Says, 'Munawar Faruqui Was Mastermind' (Exclusive)
Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik Reveals Binge Watching Season 17 Of Show, Says, 'Munawar Faruqui Was Mastermind' (Exclusive)
WB Jayanagar Minor Rape-Murder Case: Calcutta HC Instructs Victim’s Autopsy At Kalyani AIIMS
WB Jayanagar Minor Rape-Murder Case: Calcutta HC Instructs Victim’s Autopsy At Kalyani AIIMS
Read Also
Tomato Prices In Madhya Pradesh Hit The Roof! Are We Paying More For Our Salads?
article-image

In front of pandal stand nine paintings made by local artistes led by Gond artist Padma Shri Durga Bai Vyam. The artistes have painted nine forms of Durga, also themed on sexual violence against women and girls and on different forms of gender-based discrimination. On the roof of pandal, hangs a sacred red-bordered white sarees, dirtied with handprints in black, depicting how the purest symbol of Goddess has also got soiled.

The walls of pandal are painted with slogans, No Means No and Ab Band Karo. Foundation director Dipanjan Mukherjee told Free Press that they had been celebrating Durga Puja in traditional Bengali style for last three years. “This time, we decided to abandon the usual decorations and instead focus on sexual violence against women and girls.

Read Also
Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple Laddu Prasad Passes 13 FSSAI Tests
article-image

What happened in Kolkata was on our minds but then no city is safe for women and girls as recent incidents of sexual assault on minors in Bhopal have shown,” he added. “We worship Durga but rape and kill little girls who are Durga incarnate. If these incidents don’t move a person, then no humanity is left in him,” Dipanjan said. The pandal will remain open 24 x 7 till October 12.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: New Guidelines Issue For Road Digging

Indore: New Guidelines Issue For Road Digging

MP Updates: Bollywood Film Director Rajkumar Hirani To Receive Kishore Kumar Samman; Two Minor Boys...

MP Updates: Bollywood Film Director Rajkumar Hirani To Receive Kishore Kumar Samman; Two Minor Boys...

MP: Guest Teachers Encounter Issues Accessing Their Details On Portal

MP: Guest Teachers Encounter Issues Accessing Their Details On Portal

MP: Heritage Liquor Policy Revamped To Drive Demand, Improve Visibility

MP: Heritage Liquor Policy Revamped To Drive Demand, Improve Visibility

Madhya Pradesh: Elevation Of SPS Officers To IPS Rank

Madhya Pradesh: Elevation Of SPS Officers To IPS Rank