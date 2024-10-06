Overheard In Bhopal: Double Whammy, Lobbying For Posting, Future CS & More

Overheard In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

Bizarre situation

An unusual situation has recently cropped up in an organisation because of a former chief secretary who is holding an important position. There were talks that after retirement, a madam would be appointed to the post of Sahib. Ergo he thought the order for her appointment to the organisation would be issued the same evening she retired. Consequently, the Sahib retired on his own from the organisation the day madam retired and organised a farewell party to say goodbye to his colleagues. There was also a photo session to muse over the event, but because the order appointing madam to the position the Sahib was holding was not issued till late in the evening, there was confusion. Now, the Sahib is regularly going to office even after his farewell. There are rules that the Sahib can remain in office for six months after retirement. He has completed just three months of the six-month tenure of service, so madam is getting worried about her appointment to the organisation. She expected that immediately after her retirement, an order for her rehabilitation would be issued, but as it did not happen, many people in the corridors of power are doing guesswork.

Future CS

An officer has just come from the Centre and taken over as Chief Secretary (CS), but people in the corridors of power have begun to talk about the future chief secretaries. There are speculations that even if the present CS gets an extension, an Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), who was the frontrunner for the top job in the state bureaucracy, will be the strongest of claimants for the top job. There are natters that Delhi might again send an officer as CS to the state. This Sahib is still a secretary to an important department. His getting a crucial assignment indicates he is one of the favoured few of the Central Government. He has more time to retire than other officers. There are speculations that he will conduct the next assembly election in MP. It is, however, difficult to guesstimate when the present CS will retire.

Lobbying for posting

Immediately after the change of guard in the state bureaucracy, two officers have begun to lobby for plum posting. A senior bureaucrat, sent to the loop line and posted outside Mantralaya, is trying to return to the mainstream administration. There are chinwags that he wants an important department until he retires. As well as lobbying for an important post, he is making efforts for rehabilitation after retirement, using his clout in the ruling party. Because of his image, it is difficult for him to get out of the muddle he is in. Likewise, another officer, shunted to the loop line, is also trying to return to the mainline. The Sahib is known for efficiency, but he was shifted to an insignificant department some time ago. There are reports that his halcyon days may return because of a change of guard in the bureaucracy.

Double whammy

An IAS officer, recently shifted from an important department, is facing a double whammy. The Sahib got the posting through manoeuvrings for which he had borrowed money from financiers, believing that he would be able to pay them back in a few months. But before he could get rid of loans, he was transferred. His other problem is that when he was in the department, he took money from some people to get their work done. But the new incumbent has shelved all the files related to the work of those who had given money to the previous officeholder. Those who gave money to the Sahib for getting their work done are mounting pressure on the officer through mediators asking him to return their dough. The officer does not have enough money to repay the loan to moneylenders. Nor can he return the money he took from others. So, he is falling prey to depression.

Read Also Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple Laddu Prasad Passes 13 FSSAI Tests

Number one

The most important thing about the head of state is that an officer cannot remain the apple of his eye for longtime. His views about an officer continue to change. Except for some senior officers very close to him, his opinions about others are fugacious. Now, an additional secretary-rank officer has become the head of the state’s blue-eyed boy. The officer is upright and has worked in different places across the state; but after the formation of the new government, he was removed from an important position. Afterwards, during a trip, and, after some meetings, he became close to the Big Boss. Then he was allotted a key department. The Big Boss has praised the officer several times in the presence of some people close to him. Besides because of his good work, the officer is becoming powerful every day.

Relief in the offing!

The government’s strong desire to take action against a retired IAS officer seems to be ebbing off. There have been plans to remove the officer who is holding an important position. After the efforts to remove him flopped, an inquiry has been set up against the officer to mount pressure on him. Angry with the government’s attempts to remove him, the retired officer has also resolved not to bow out under pressure. After the change of head of the state bureaucracy, the plan of action against the officer may be swept under the carpet. Whatever the strategies the government has made against the retired officer may also be shelved. The officer who has been appointed head of the state bureaucracy has high regards for this officer. He has no doubts about his uprightness, but does not agree with the retired officer’s attempts to put a spanner in some works. At the same time, the head of the state bureaucracy is not in favour of any legal action against the retired officer. Therefore, the Sahib may get some relief.