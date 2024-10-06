MP: Only 36 Tourists Visit Kuno National Park On First Day; CM Mohan Yadav Fetes Teachers

Cheetah from Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh | File

Only 36 Tourists Visit Kuno National Park On First Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On its first re-opening day on Sunday, the footfall of tourists to Kuno National Park remained dismal. Only 36 people visited Kuno to enjoy its scenic beauty and wild animals without cheetah as they remains inside enclosures.

There are three entry gates in Kuno and only 36 tourists entered from Tiktoli gate. There were no entries from Ahera Gate and Pipalwadi Gate. Kuno officials were excited on the opening day of the park. They made preparations to welcome the tourists. They decorated the entry gate and wrote, Welcome, near entry gate.

However, the low turnout has disappointed Kuno administration. But somewhere they were prepared for it as Kuno does not have an impressive record of tourists even after the arrival of cheetahs. The reason is that cheetahs remained inside the enclosure for maximum period of time since their arrival and have been not been available for public view.

Worse, Kuno reopened late compared to other national parks as rivers flowing through its limits were in spate due to heavy rains.

CM Mohan Yadav Fetes Teachers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav said India aimed to establish itself as a global leader in education, reviving the glorious tradition that persisted from the time of Chanakya to Chandragupta and from Chandragupta to Vikramaditya, across all ages and times.

He was addressing the all India teachers’ felicitation function (Shiksha Bhushan Akhil Bhartiya Shikshak Samman Samaroh ) at Ravindra Bhavan on Sunday. The event was organised by the Madhya Pradesh Teachers’ Association. CM presented Shiksha Bhushan award to Ramachandran R, Professor KK Aggarwal and Professor Kusumlata Kedia.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh executive committee member Suresh Soni, state school education minister Uday Pratap Singh and Rajya Sabha member Umesh Nath Maharaj attended the programme. Suresh Soni said true development could only be achieved when the environment around us would grow well.