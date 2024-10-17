 Salman Khan's Ex-GF Somy Ali Says She Wants To Have A Chat With Lawrence Bishnoi: 'Mobile Number De Dijiye, Ehsaan Hoga'
Somy Ali wished to discuss some important matters with Lawrence Bishnoi over a Zoom call and stated that it would be beneficial for him

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 12:13 PM IST
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali has penned a message for gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, days after he threatened to kill the actor. On Instagram, Somy shared a picture of Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in jail, and said she wants to get in touch with him.

In her unexpected post, Somy referred to Lawrence Bishnoi as 'Bhai' and offered to visit his temple in Rajasthan to perform a prayer. She mentioned her wish to discuss some important matters with him over a Zoom call and stated that it would be beneficial for him. Somy also requested his phone number in her post.

"Namaste, Lawrence bhai, suna bhi hai aur dekha bhi ke aap jail se bhi Zoom calls kar rahe ho, toh mujhe aapse kuch baatain karne hain. Kripya karke mujhe bataye ke yeh kaise ho sakta hai? Hamari puri duniya mai sabse pasand ki jagah Rajasthan hai. Hum aapke mandir aana chahate hain pooja ke liye par pehle aapse Zoom call ho jaye aur kuch baatain teh ho jaye pooja ke baad," Somy wrote.

Her note further read, "Phir yakeen maniyye ke yeh aapke fayade ki he baatain hain. Apna mobile number de dejiye bada ehsaan ho ga aap ka. Shukriya."

Soon after sharing the note, Somy limited comments of the post. When actress and dancer Ivanka Das commented, "U r too good," Somy replied, "Hey, it’s worth a life. So why not?"

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has heightened Salman's security almost two years after it was upgraded to the Y+ category. In November 2022, after the actor received death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi gang, he was provided with Y+ security and now, following the murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader and his close friend Baba Siddique, it is said that Salman will be under the close watch of Mumbai Police.

According to a report in India Today, Y-plus security (four armed personnel) has been provided for Salman and a police escort vehicle will also travel alongside his car. A constable, who has been trained to use all weapons, will also accompany Salman.

Salman has received multiple threats from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang over the last couple of years.

When Somy requested Bishnoi not to harm Salman

In April 2024, members of Bishnoi's gang fired bullets outside Salman's Bandra residence - Galaxy Apartments. In May, Somy came out in support of the actor and extended her prayers for him.

The actors were in a relationship in 1990s, however, they parted ways after things did not work out between them. In fact, Somy had also accused Salman of physical violence.

However, after Bishnoi's gang members attack Salman's house, Somy had said in an interview with Hindustan Times, "I won't wish upon my enemy what he has been through. All said and done, no one deserves what he went through. My prayers are with him. No matter what has happened, let bygones be bygones. I would never ever wish something like that to happen to anyone, be it Salman, Shah Rukh, or my neighbour."

She also urged the head of the Bishnoi community to forget about it and move on. 

"Taking someone's life is not acceptable, be it Salman or an average common man. If you want justice, you should move to the court. I want to appeal to the Bishnoi community that harming Salman Khan will not bring back the blackbuck. Whatever happened to me cannot be changed; let bygones be bygones," she had said.

