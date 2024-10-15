Salman Khan's Security Heightened: Police Escort Vehicle To Travel With His Car, Constable Trained To Use Weapons To Accompany Actor

Salman Khan out Baba Siddique's house on October 13 | Varinder Chawla

The Maharashtra government has heightened Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's security almost two years after it was upgraded to the Y+ category. In November 2022, after the actor received death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi gang, he was provided with Y+ security and now, following the murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader and his close friend Baba Siddique, it is said that Salman will be under the close watch of Mumbai Police.

According to a report in India Today, Y-plus security (four armed personnel) has been provided for Salman and a police escort vehicle will also travel alongside his car. A constable, who has been trained to use all weapons, will also accompany Salman.

Salman has received multiple threats from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang over the last couple of years.

Before receiving the Y+ security, the actor was provided with a regular police protection by the Mumbai Police. Reportedly, he had also issued a gun license after death threat to him and his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan.

Soon after the news of the former Maharashtra Minister's death surfaced, security around Salman's residence, Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, was also heightened with a heavy police presence outside.

In April 2024, there had been a shooting outside Salman apartment, for which the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility.

Salman and Baba Siddique had been close friends for many years, and the Bishnoi gang had reportedly warned that those helping Salman would be held accountable. It is speculated that this threat may be linked to Siddique's murder, and the police are continuing their investigation.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is currently hosting the 18th season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss.