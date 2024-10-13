Salman Khan 'Devastated' By Close Friend Baba Siddique's Death, Struggles To Sleep & Cancels All Meetings: Report

On Saturday night, October 12, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique was shot dead by three assailants near his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's Bandra. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital's emergency services at 9:30 PM and was declared dead around 11:27 PM. Salman Khan, a close childhood friend of Baba Siddique, is reportedly devastated by his sudden and tragic passing.

According to India Today, Salman has been unable to sleep ever since he returned to his residence, Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, after visiting Lilavati Hospital late last night.

The Dabangg actor has been constantly checking on Zeeshan and the family. A source said, "Bhai has been on the phone checking on the funeral arrangements and every other detail. He has cancelled all his personal meetings for the next few days as well."

Salman's family members are also heartbroken by Baba Siddique's death. Arbaaz and Sohail were also very close to Siddiqui and were regular attendees at his Iftaar parties.

Baba Siddique was more like a family to Salman and not just a friend. The actor always welcomed Baba and his son Zeeshan to his residence with the utmost love and warmth.

Soon after hearing about Baba Siddique's death, Salman rushed to be with the family. The actor was filming for Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar when the tragic incident occurred. He immediately cancelled the rest of the shoot and rushed to the hospital.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for killing Baba Siddique. The Facebook post by a gang member named Shubuu Lonkar Maharashtra. The post began with "Om, Jai Shri Ram, Jai Bharat. I understand the essence of life, and consider wealth and the body as dust. I did a good deed and honoured the duty of friendship. Salman Khan, we did not want this war but you hurt our brother."

"We have no rivalry with anyone but anyone who supports Salman Khan and Dawood, should be prepared for consequences. We will definitely give a reaction if anyone gets our brothers killed. We have never attacked first..." the post further read.