'Kutte Ki Maut Marogey': Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Threatens AP Dhillon For Featuring Salman Khan In His Song Old Money

In a shocking turn of events, on September 1, 2024, a firing was reported outside the renowned Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's house on Victoria Island in Vancouver, Canada. A man named Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has reportedly taken responsibility for the incident.

A video is currently going viral, which shows a man firing shots outside Dhillon's residence at night. The incident reportedly occurred after the singer featured Salman Khan in a music video titled Old Money, which was released in August and also starred Sanjay Dutt.

In a social media post, the singer was also given death threats. The message reads, "The house in Victoria Island belongs to AP Dhillon. He was showing off after casting Salman Khan in his song. We came to your house, you should have come out and shown us some action. The underworld life you copy, we are actually living it. Apni aukaat me raho nahi to kutte ki maut marogey."

AP Dhillon is yet to release an official statement regarding the firing.

After Old Money was released, several social media users felt that the song featured a subtle message to Lawrence Bishnoi, who threatened to kill Khan. At the end of the song, Sanjay's character asks AP Dhillon to give a befitting reply to the goons with his work and to avoid violence. "Goli naal nahi, kaam naal maar," he said.

Rohit Godara is the same person who was accused of planning a firing incident outside Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai's Bandra.

Godara was also allegedly involved in Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi 's murder last year and in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.