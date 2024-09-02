 'Kutte Ki Maut Marogey': Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Threatens AP Dhillon For Featuring Salman Khan In His Song Old Money
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Kutte Ki Maut Marogey': Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Threatens AP Dhillon For Featuring Salman Khan In His Song Old Money

'Kutte Ki Maut Marogey': Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Threatens AP Dhillon For Featuring Salman Khan In His Song Old Money

Firing was reported outside the renowned Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's house in Canada's Vancouver on September 1, 2024.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 07:26 PM IST
article-image

In a shocking turn of events, on September 1, 2024, a firing was reported outside the renowned Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's house on Victoria Island in Vancouver, Canada. A man named Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has reportedly taken responsibility for the incident.

A video is currently going viral, which shows a man firing shots outside Dhillon's residence at night. The incident reportedly occurred after the singer featured Salman Khan in a music video titled Old Money, which was released in August and also starred Sanjay Dutt.

Read Also
AP Dhillon Residence Firing: Man Fires Shots Outside Renowned Punjabi Singer's House In Canada's...
article-image
Read Also
'Goli Nahi Apne Kaam Naal Maar': AP Dhillon's New Track Has Salman Khan's Message For Lawrence...
article-image

In a social media post, the singer was also given death threats. The message reads, "The house in Victoria Island belongs to AP Dhillon. He was showing off after casting Salman Khan in his song. We came to your house, you should have come out and shown us some action. The underworld life you copy, we are actually living it. Apni aukaat me raho nahi to kutte ki maut marogey."

AP Dhillon is yet to release an official statement regarding the firing.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: National Medical Council Withdraws Decision To Discontinue CPS Courses After High Court Intervention
Mumbai: National Medical Council Withdraws Decision To Discontinue CPS Courses After High Court Intervention
Kamya Panjabi Calls TV Industry 'Very Clean' Amid Mollywood #MeToo Row: 'Nobody Is Telling Anyone To Sleep...'
Kamya Panjabi Calls TV Industry 'Very Clean' Amid Mollywood #MeToo Row: 'Nobody Is Telling Anyone To Sleep...'
Indian Railways To Run Festival Special Trains For Diwali & Chhath With 28 Trips From LTT Mumbai To Northern India, Reservations Open September 5; Check Details
Indian Railways To Run Festival Special Trains For Diwali & Chhath With 28 Trips From LTT Mumbai To Northern India, Reservations Open September 5; Check Details
'Not Paid Any Salary Or Granted Any ESOPs To Madhabi Puri Buch After Her Retirement': ICICI Bank Issues Clarification Amid Congress Allegations
'Not Paid Any Salary Or Granted Any ESOPs To Madhabi Puri Buch After Her Retirement': ICICI Bank Issues Clarification Amid Congress Allegations

After Old Money was released, several social media users felt that the song featured a subtle message to Lawrence Bishnoi, who threatened to kill Khan. At the end of the song, Sanjay's character asks AP Dhillon to give a befitting reply to the goons with his work and to avoid violence. "Goli naal nahi, kaam naal maar," he said.

Rohit Godara is the same person who was accused of planning a firing incident outside Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai's Bandra.

Godara was also allegedly involved in Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi 's murder last year and in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kamya Panjabi Calls TV Industry 'Very Clean' Amid Mollywood #MeToo Row: 'Nobody Is Telling Anyone To...

Kamya Panjabi Calls TV Industry 'Very Clean' Amid Mollywood #MeToo Row: 'Nobody Is Telling Anyone To...

The Lady Killer OTT Release Date: Where To Watch Arjun Kapoor & Bhumi Pednekar's Film Online

The Lady Killer OTT Release Date: Where To Watch Arjun Kapoor & Bhumi Pednekar's Film Online

Who Is AP Dhillon? Know About The Brown Munde Singer Whose House Was Attacked By Lawrence Bishnoi...

Who Is AP Dhillon? Know About The Brown Munde Singer Whose House Was Attacked By Lawrence Bishnoi...

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Shreem Sharma Fasts For 108 Days To Appear On Show, Amitabh Bachchan...

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Shreem Sharma Fasts For 108 Days To Appear On Show, Amitabh Bachchan...

Deepika Padukone Flaunts Baby Bump In Chic Ensembles For Her Maternity Photoshoot

Deepika Padukone Flaunts Baby Bump In Chic Ensembles For Her Maternity Photoshoot