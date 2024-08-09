 'Goli Nahi Apne Kaam Naal Maar': AP Dhillon's New Track Has Salman Khan's Message For Lawrence Bishnoi, Feel Netizens
'Goli Nahi Apne Kaam Naal Maar': AP Dhillon's New Track Has Salman Khan's Message For Lawrence Bishnoi, Feel Netizens

The timing and content of the video have led some to believe that it might be Salman Khan's response to the threats he had received from Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 01:53 PM IST
article-image

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's music video Old Money, featuring Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, released on Friday (August 9). The video has quickly grabbed attention of the audience for its blend of action and powerful message of non-violence.

The action-packed scenes and Salman's heroic role have sparked quite a buzz on social media. Many netizens have speculated that the video serves as a subtle message to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has threatened to kill Salman Khan.

Towards the end of the video, Sanjay's character urges AP Dhillon not to give a befitting reply to the goons with his work and to avoid violence. "Goli naal nahi, kaam naal maar," he says.

article-image

The timing and content of the video have led some to believe that it might be Salman's response to the threats he has been receiving over the years from Bishnoi and his gang.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "Salman bhai smashing Lawrence Bishnoi and his goons." Take a look at some other comments here:

In the video, Salman makes a dramatic entrance, showcasing his trademark style. He arrives with a goon slung over his shoulder and takes on a group of men who have captured an injured AP Dhillon. Salman’s character swiftly takes down the goons.

Netizens have also lauded his killer action sequences.

Attack on Salman's house by Bishnoi gang members

Salman recently said that he believes gangster Bishnoi tried to kill him as well as his family members. According to the chargesheet filed by Mumbai police in July 2024, Salman said that he believed Bishnoi carried out the firing incident at his house.

In April 2024, two bike-borne men fired several rounds at Salman's Galaxy Apartment residence in Bandra, Mumbai, and it was later revealed that it was Bishnoi's doing, who has a longstanding beef with the actor.

Post the attack on his residence, Salman had appeared before the Mumbai Police, wherein he had stated that he was tired of the constant threats on him and his family members.

