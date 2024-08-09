 Old Money: Salman Khan & Sanjay Dutt Reunite After 12 Years, Call For Peace In AP Dhillon's Action-Packed Song
Sachin TUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 12:22 PM IST
article-image

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt not only enjoy a mammoth amount of stardom, but they also share a great bond with each other. They have treated their fans now with their appearance in AP Dhillon's Punjabi music video titled Old Money. The video has quickly grabbed attention for its exciting blend of action and powerful message.

In Old Money, AP Dhillon channels his inner fierce persona, reminiscent of Ranbir Kapoor's role in his latest film Animal. Meanwhile, Salman brings his signature 'Bhai' attitude to the video and delivers a dramatic and intense performance that calls for peace.

The music video is packed with thrilling action scenes which add to its high-energy vibe.

Sanjay makes a memorable cameo appearance in the video. While he has not shared the screen with Salman or AP Dhillion, he impresses with his impactful dialogues. In one of the scenes, Sanjay advises AP Dhillon to be recognised for his achievements rather than his violence, and a message on the screen towards the end of the video urges viewers to 'Say no to violence.'

As a treat to fans of Sanjay and Salman, Old Money ends with a personal touch -- Sanjay invites Salman him to a celebration later that night.

Salman and Sanjay have previously worked together in films like Saajan, Chal Mere Bhai, Ready, Son of Sardaar and more. Their on-screen camaraderie is loved by the audience.

