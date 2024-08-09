Sanjay Dutt Lashes Out At UK Govt For His Visa Rejection: 'Sab Payments Ho Gaye The, They Have Done Wrong'

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has finally reacted to his UK visa application getting rejected due to his past criminal records. A few days back, it was reported that Sanjay was replaced by actor-politician Ravi Kishan in Son of Sardaar 2 because he wasn't able to travel to Scotland for shoot due to visa rejection. Reacting to the reports, the actor said that the UK government did not do the right thing and called himself a law-abiding citizen.

During an interaction with Bombay Times, Sanjay said, "I know one thing that the UK government did not do the right thing. They gave me the Visa (initially). Waha (in the UK) sab payment ho gaye the. Everything was ready. Then a month later, you are cancelling my Visa! I gave you (the UK government) all the papers and everything required. Why did you give me the Visa (in the first place)? You shouldn’t have given me the visa. How come it took you one month to realise the laws?"

Sanjay further said that he respects every country's laws and urged the UK government to 'rectify' this. He also stated that he has no qualms about not being a part of the project.

"Waise bhi who is going to UK? There are so many riots happening there. Even the Indian government has issued a statement that you should not visit UK. (So), I am not missing out on anything. But yes, they have done wrong. They need to rectify this. I am a law-abiding citizen. I go according to the law, and I respect every country’s law," he added.

A source had informed MidDay that since his arrest in 1993, Sanjay has applied for a UK visa multiple times but never got one.

On August 7, Ajay Devgn and the makers of Son of Sardaar 2 announced the commencement of the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay is gearing up for the release of Double iSmart. His film Ghudchadi, with Raveena Tandon, released on an OTT platform on August 9.