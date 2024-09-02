 AP Dhillon Residence Firing: Man Fires Shots Outside Renowned Punjabi Singer's House In Canada's Vancouver, VIDEO Surfaces
AP Dhillon Residence Firing: Man Fires Shots Outside Renowned Punjabi Singer's House In Canada's Vancouver, VIDEO Surfaces

AP Dhillon Residence Firing: Man Fires Shots Outside Renowned Punjabi Singer's House In Canada's Vancouver, VIDEO Surfaces

Several reports on Monday suggested that an unidentified man fired shots outside the residence of renowned Punjabi singer AP Dhillon in Vancouver, Canada.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 05:57 PM IST
article-image

On Monday, September 1, 2024, shots were fired outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's house on Victoria Island in Canada's Vancouver. A video that is going viral captured the alleged shooting and a man named Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has allegedly taken responsibility for the incident.

According to India Today, a message circulating on social media claims that on the night of September 1, a gang orchestrated shootings at two locations in Canada—Victoria Island and Woodbridge, Toronto.

Check out the video:

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has also threatened Dhillon, referencing his connection with actor Salman Khan, and warned him to "stay within his limits, or he will meet a "dog's death".

The message reads, "Ram Ram ji sare bhaiyo ko, 1 September ki raat Canada 2 jagah pr firing hoi hai..Victoria Island (B.C) and Woodbridge Toronto.Dono ki jimewari main Rohit Godara (Lawrence Bishnoi group) leta hu. Victoria island ala ghar A.P dhillon ka hai..yeh nachaar bdi feeling le rya hai Salman khan ko gane mein leke.tere ghar pe aye the fr ya to gata bahar aur dikhata apne action krk.is underworld life ki tum log copy krte ho ho hum actual mein jee the hai woh life.Apno aukat mein rho nahi to kutte ki maut mroge."

Take a look at it:

Meanwhile, AP Dhillon is yet to share an official statement.

This attack comes days after AP collaborated with Salman Khan on a music video, Old Money, which also featured Sanjay Dutt. The song was a tribute to the '90s action films from India that Dhillon grew up watching.

