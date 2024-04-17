AP Dhillon SLAMS 'Controlled Media', Justifies Breaking Guitar On Stage With 'Justice For Sidhu Moosewala' Message

Indo-Canadian singer and rapper AP Dhillon shared a series of pictures and videos to give a glimpse of his performance at Coachella 2024 festival. Taking to his official Instagram account on Wednesday (April 17), AP Dhillon also justified his act of breaking his guitar on stage after his performance. For those unversed, the singer was criticised by social media users for not respecting the musical instrument.

Now, the singer has justified his act by sharing several other videos of singers breaking their guitars on stage.

"The media is controlled and I’m out of control," he captioned his post.

AP Dhillon pays tribute to Moosewala

During his debut performance at Coachella, AP Dhillon paid tribute to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. In his latest post, he also shared a picture in which he is seen standing on stage and right behind him, a projected message "Justice for Sidhu Moosewala" can be seen.

Sidhu was shot dead in May 2022 and his murder case remains unsolved till date.

Coachella 2024 started on April 13 in Indio, California. Singers Lil Uzi Vert, Sabrina Carpenter, Lana Del Ray, Sid Sriram and ATEEZ among others performed on the first day of the event.