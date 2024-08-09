AP Dhillon: Net Worth & Most Expensive Things Owned By The Canada-Based Punjabi Singer

By: Manisha Karki | August 09, 2024
Punjabi singer AP Dhillon has impressed his massive fan following for his gripping Punjabi songs. He earns an estimated net worth of USD 10 million (INR 83 crore approx) as per The Statesman
Reportedly, Amritpal Singh Dhillon, aka AP Dhillon charges a fee of USD 12,033 (INR 10 lakh) for a song and his monthly income is estimated to be USD 48,132 (INR 40 lakh)
Born into a Sikh family in Mullianwal in the Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India, AP's annual income exceeds a startling USD 4 million (INR 36 crore)
The Canada based Punjabi singer has multiple notable brand endorsements with the rise of his financial net worth
AP in the past has given hit tracks from his viral Brown Munde (2020) to his recently super-hit track With You alongside rumoured girlfriend, Banita Sandhu
Apart from being a super hit singer, he owns many luxurious cars. He owns a Mercedes-Benz estimated to be worth USD 397,061 (INR 3.30 crore), and a BMW estimated to be worth USD 312,836 (INR 2.60 crore)
The Insane hitmaker is often snapped in a Land Rover Range Rover Velar worth USD 87,000 (INR 72 lakh approx)
AP is fond of accessories, and a stylish suit-up, as he turned heads donning a 6.21 lakh suit at the premiere of his docuseries AP Dhillon- First Of A Kind. He is often snapped donning brands such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and more
AP Dhillon inspired fans with his journey, he came with 2 suitcases in a dream to Canada and is now a settled singer. He also created history by becoming the first Punjabi artist to perform at the Coachella stage in April, 2024
Thanks For Reading!