Kareena Kapoor Khan To Swara Bhasker: Celebs Who Married Muslims

By: Manisha Karki | June 11, 2024
Interior Designer Gauri Chhibber (Hindu), married the King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan. Their love story is one of the most enduring, and they have three kids Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam.
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, from the legendary Kapoor family, married Saif Ali Khan, the Nawab of Pataudi, in 2012. They have two sons, Taimur and Jeh.
Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora's sister, tied the knot with businessman Shakeel Ladak in 2009. They have two sons, Azaan and Rayaan.
Reena Dutta married Aamir Khan, one of Bollywood's most versatile actors, in 1986. Although they divorced in 2002, they share two children, Junaid and Ira.
Actress Sharmila Tagore married Nawab Mohammad Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, they share three children: Saif Ali Khan, Saba Pataudi, and Soha Ali Khan.
Actress Swara Bhaskar got married to political activist Fahad Ahmad. They tied the knot in a court wedding on January 6, 2023, under the Special Marriage Act. The couple had a baby girl named Raabiya.
As per a new Times Now report, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to get married on June 23 in South Mumbai. However, fans are still awaiting an official confirmation from the couple .
