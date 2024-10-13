FPJ Exclusive: Clue To Baba Siddique's Sensational Murder Lies In A Mysterious Pamphlet Circulated In Bandra? Here's What We Know

Baba Siddique was shot at on Saturday (October 12) in Mumbai's Bandra area and succumbed to the bullet injuries | X | Baba Siddique

Mumbai: The clue to Baba Siddique's sensational murder may lie in a mysterious pamphlet (FPJ has a copy) which was in circulation in Bandra for the past few days. The pamphlet mentions about a Dubai-based million aire who was relative of Baba. The document talks about certain "cases with developers and banks in UAE. He has apparently transferred huge amounts of money from India "into various business overseas..."

He is also alleged to be linked to a gambling den in Mumbai. The pamphlet ends by stating that "any person doing any financial transaction with the above mentioned person may do so at their own risk." A photograph of this businessman is printed on the top of the pamphlet.

Baba Siddique's Kin Accused Of Money Laundering

It may be recalled that Baba's brother in law Ranjit Bindra was an accused in the Iqbal Mirchi money laundering case being probed by ED. Sources said the murder was a classic case of "supari" killing.

About Baba Siddique's Killing

NCP leader Baba Siddique was tragically shot dead on Saturday night outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Khernagar, Bandra East, Mumbai. Siddique sustained critical injuries from the attack and was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, where he was later declared dead by medical authorities.

Following the shooting, two suspects, identified as Karnail Singh from Haryana and Dharamraj Kashyap from eastern Uttar Pradesh, were swiftly arrested. It was also discovered that the shooters had been conducting surveillance of the area for the past 25-30 days in preparation for the attack.

Details On The Shooting

The incident occurred around 9:15 pm, near the Ram Mandir in Bandra East. At the time of the shooting, fireworks were being set off in the nearby Nirmal Nagar area, likely masking the sound of gunfire. Reports suggest that two to three rounds were fired at Siddique, with one bullet striking him in the chest, leading to his death. The shooting took place close to Zeeshan Siddique's office.