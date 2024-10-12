 Baba Siddique Shot Dead: 'Is This The Law & Order Of Eknath Shinde Govt,' Angry Reactions Pour In As NCP Leader Passes Away; VIDEO
After the NCP-Ajit Pawar faction leader Sachin Kurmi was murdered in Mumbai's Byculla recently, another politician Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai's Bandra on Saturday evening. From politicians to netizens, people are reacting to the crippling law and order under CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis' government.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 11:33 PM IST
article-image
Baba Siddique when he joined NCP-Ajit Pawar faction earlier thi year |

Mumbai: In shocking turn of events ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections, veretan politician Baba Siddiqui was shot dead in Mumbai. The incident took place on Saturday evening in Bandra. Siddique was Congress MLA from Bandra West and had served as a cabinet minister too. The long-term Congress member, exited the party to join the NCP-Ajit Pawar faction before the Lok Sabha elections this year.

CM Eknath Shinde immediately reacted to the incident saying, "It is shocking and said that such incident has happened. I first spoke with the doctor and then the police commissioner. Two people have been arrested in the case, one from Uttar Pradesh, another from Haryana and police are in search for the third one," Shinde informed. The CM also said that Mumbai Police will ensure that 'Gunda Raj' does not start in the city.

article-image

Notably, this is the second NCP-Ajit Pawar faction leader who has been murdered in lately. Recently, Sachin Kurmi was killed by a sharp weapon in Byculla, Mumbai.

Reacting to the incident, former Maharashtra CM and now BJP MP Ashok Chavan said, "It is shocking. I have worked with Baba during our Congress government. He was the minister. I knew him well. It is shocking how he was attacked in the middle of a city," Chavan said speaking with a Marathi news channel.

As soon as the news of Baba Siddique's death broke, the netizens started pouring in their angry reactions over the law and order in the capital city. Apart from being a politician, Baba Siddique was known for his Bollywood connections and his iftar parties.

NCP (SP) National Spokesperson Clyde Crasto said, "The news about Baba Siddique is very disturbing. The concern here is that the law and order situation in Maharashtra, which is failing. The BJP led Mahayuti needs to answer to the people of Maharashtra. People are taking the law into their own hands and feel free to do what they want because there is no fear of the law. The Home Department led by Devendra Fadnavis seems to have failed."

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said, "Baba Siddique's murder is a matter of concern. The government should make a special team and investigate this. It seems to be a huge conspiracy. Strict action should be taken."

