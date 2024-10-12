 Mumbai: NCP Leader Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Bandra, 2-3 Suspects Taken Into Custody; Crime Scene Visuals Surface
Three shots were fired by two men outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office. He was rushed to Lilavati hospital in a critical condition.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 10:57 PM IST
NCP Leader Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Bandra | X

Mumbai: NCP leader Baba Siddique died on Saturday after multiple bullets were fired at him in Bandra, Mumbai. As per reports, three shots were fired by two bike-borne assailants outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in a critical condition.

The hospital authorities confirmed that the leader passed away due to gunshot wounds at the hospital in Bandra. As per ANI, Lilavati Hospital said that the NCP leader has succumbed to the injuries sustained due to multiple gunshots fired at him. There are reports that the shooting took place in the Khernagar area near Ram Mandir in Bandra East.

According to the information received, a shooting occurred near the Ram Mandir, close to Baba Siddiqui's office in Bandra East. The incident took place around 9:15 p.m. Baba Siddiqui was shot while fireworks were going off in the Nirmal Nagar area. It is reported that two to three rounds were fired at him, one of which struck him in the chest. The shooting took place near the office of Zeeshan Siddiqui, Baba Siddiqui's son.

Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the case and the police have reportedly informed that one of the shooters is from Haryana and the other hails from Uttar Pradesh in initial investigation.

article-image

The reason behind the shooting and the identities of those responsible are still unknown. The police have launched an investigation into the incident, and more details are awaited as they try to determine the motive behind the attack. The incident has caused shock and concern among local residents.

