Mumbai: NCP Leader Baba Siddique Shot At Bandra, Admitted To Lilavati Hospital

Baba Siddique | File

Mumbai: Another NCP Ajit Pawar faction leader has been attacked in Mumbai. Shots were fired at Baba Siddique in Bandra on Saturday evening. As per reports, a group of three people fired shots at Siddique outside his son, Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra's Kherwadi. The severely injured Siddique has been rushed to Lilavati Hospital.

As of now, there is no information if Siddiqui's health is stable. The Mumbai police have deployed teams to search the three men who committed the crime.

This is a breaking news. More details will be updated.