Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Flag Off Hazur Sahib Nanded–Mumbai CSMT Vande Bharat Express On August 26

In a historic development for Maharashtra and the Sikh community, the prestigious Vande Bharat Express connecting Hazur Sahib Nanded with Mumbai CSMT is set to be inaugurated on 26th August 2025. The inaugural flag-off will be performed by Devendra Fadnavis Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Boost to Spiritual and Cultural Tourism

This launch fulfills a long-standing demand of the Sikh community and Guru Nanak Leva Sangat, championed by the Maharashtra Sikh Association (MSA) and supported by the community for many years. The service will provide pilgrims, tourists, and residents with world-class travel facilities while highlighting the spiritual, cultural, and historic significance of Hazur Sahib, Nanded, one of the five Takhts of Sikhism.

According to Maharashtra Sikh Association , inaugural run of Train No. 02705 is scheduled for 26th August 2025, departing from Hazur Sahib Nanded at 11:20 AM and arriving at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai at 9:55 PM. During this journey, the train will halt at key stations including Parbhani, Jalna, Aurangabad, Manmad, Nashik Road, Kalyan, Thane, and Dadar.

Six-Day Weekly Service

"From 27th August 2025 onwards, regular services will commence under Train Nos. 20705 and 20706. Train No. 20705 will operate from Nanded to Mumbai CSMT, departing at 5:00 AM and reaching its destination at 2:25 PM. In the reverse direction, Train No. 20706 will depart from Mumbai CSMT at 1:10 PM and arrive in Nanded at 10:50 PM. This service will run six days a week, with no operations on Wednesdays from Nanded and Thursdays from Mumbai" stated the written statement issued by Maharashtra Sikh Association on Sunday.

On this occasion, Bal Malkit Singh, Convenor, Maharashtra Sikh Association (MSA), stated, “The flag-off of the Hazur Sahib Nanded – CSMT Vande Bharat by Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji is a matter of great pride. This fulfills a decades-long demand of the Sikh community and Guru Nanak Leva Sangat. With the blessings of Guru Maharaj, this high-speed connectivity will be a lifeline for lakhs of pilgrims and a historic milestone for Maharashtra.”

A Tribute to Nanded’s Heritage

"The introduction of this service marks not just an infrastructure achievement but also a tribute to the religious and cultural heritage of Nanded, strengthening Maharashtra’s connectivity and spiritual tourism" he said.