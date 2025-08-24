 Ghatkopar Tragedy: Four-Year-Old Girl Crushed To Death By Speeding Tempo In Narayan Nagar
According to the Ghatkopar Police, the accident occurred when the tempo suddenly lost control and struck the child. The impact was so severe that Noor came under the vehicle’s front left wheel and sustained fatal injuries.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 10:42 PM IST
Ghatkopar Tragedy: Four-Year-Old Girl Crushed To Death By Speeding Tempo In Narayan Nagar | Representational Image

In a heartbreaking incident in Ghatkopar West, a four-year-old girl lost her life after being struck by a speeding tempo while playing outside her home in the Narayan Nagar area on N.S. Road. The victim, identified as Noor Fatima Khan, was playing near her residence around 4:00 PM on August 23 when the tempo (MH03 DV 9311) came hurtling down the road and hit her.

Police Statement

According to the Ghatkopar Police, the accident occurred when the tempo suddenly lost control and struck the child. The impact was so severe that Noor came under the vehicle’s front left wheel and sustained fatal injuries.

Mother’s Agony

On hearing her daughter’s screams, Noor’s mother, Haseena Khatoon (35), rushed outside and found her lying beneath the tempo. With the help of local residents, she pulled her daughter out and rushed her to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors tragically declared her brought dead.

FIR And Arrest

Following the complaint lodged by Noor’s mother, police arrested the driver, Faheemullah Shaikh (42). He has been booked under sections 106(1), 125(b), and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Officials confirmed that the driver was later released on notice.

Community Outrage

Noor’s father, Mohammad Mustafa Khan (36), who works in the POP (plaster of Paris) trade, and the local community are devastated. Residents of Narayan Nagar expressed deep sorrow and demanded stricter traffic enforcement in residential areas to prevent such avoidable deaths.

