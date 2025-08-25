 Palghar News: Boisar’s CIDCO Bypass Turns Accident-Prone As Six Crashes In One Night Leave Over A Dozen Injured
The bypass, considered a crucial link in Boisar, connects Tarapur Road with Navapur Road. It serves as an alternative route for industrial workers and local commuters, helping to ease traffic congestion in the town.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 04:15 AM IST
article-image
Palghar News: Boisar’s CIDCO Bypass Turns Accident-Prone As Six Crashes In One Night Leave Over A Dozen Injured | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: The CIDCO bypass road in Boisar has once again come under sharp focus after a spate of accidents on Saturday night through early Sunday morning. At least six accidents were reported within just a few hours, leaving 12 to 13 motorcyclists with minor injuries and sparking outrage among residents.

Vital Link for Commuters

The bypass, considered a crucial link in Boisar, connects Tarapur Road with Navapur Road. It serves as an alternative route for industrial workers and local commuters, helping to ease traffic congestion in the town. While much of the road construction has been completed, work on certain stretches had stalled due to lack of funds. Recently, the contractor was issued a work order to resume pending construction.

Slippery Surface Poses Danger

However, residents allege negligence in the execution. The half-finished concrete road has become dangerously slippery during the monsoon, with rainwater turning the surface muddy. Locals said the poor condition caused bikers to skid and fall in quick succession on Saturday night.

Not the First Time

This is not the first such incident. On July 27 and 28, 2024, as many as 39 motorcyclists had met with accidents on the same bypass. At the time, authorities had assured preventive measures, but little appears to have changed.

Residents Demand Accountability

Angry residents have now demanded that the concerned department immediately review the roadwork, especially during the monsoon, and hold the contractor accountable for repeated lapses.

