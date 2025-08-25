Ganpati Festivities In Maharashtra To Begin Amid Heavy Rainfall; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Mumbai, Thane, Palghar | Representational Image

This year too, the state is expected to be drenched due to heavy downpour during the festival of Ganpati. At the time when the devotees as preparing to welcome the beloved bappa on August 27, the weather department has sounded a Yellow Alert for heavy rainfall for Mumbai and it's neighbouring districts of Thane and Palghar from August 26 and 27. While, the other districts of the Konkan region, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are under Yellow Alert from August 25 to 28.

Widespread Rains Across Maharashtra

The entire state is under the alert for heavy rainfall for the week, with several districts of Marathwada, North Maharashtra and Vidharbha warned for rainfall accompanied with thundershowers and lightning.

Mumbai Weather Forecast

As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be generally cloudy with light to moderate rains. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 32°C and 26°C, respectively.

Rainfall Status in Mumbai

Meanwhile, after the incessant rains last week, the total rainfall in Mumbai has reached 84.52% of its average annual rainfall. As per BMC data, as of Sunday, August 24 morning, the eastern suburbs recieved 1,595 mm of rainfall, the western suburbs recieved 2,014 mm of rainfall and the city recieved 1,987 mm of rainfall.

Lake Levels Nearly Full

The widespread downpour last week also adequately added to the water levels in the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai. The water levels on Sunday, August 24 morning reached to 96.15%. The total water levels are at 13.91 lakh million litres. The BMC supplies around 3,850 million litres per day water to Mumbai. Thus, the present lake levels can suffice water for more than 375 days.