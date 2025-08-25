 Ganpati Festivities In Maharashtra To Begin Amid Heavy Rainfall; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Mumbai, Thane, Palghar
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiGanpati Festivities In Maharashtra To Begin Amid Heavy Rainfall; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Mumbai, Thane, Palghar

Ganpati Festivities In Maharashtra To Begin Amid Heavy Rainfall; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Mumbai, Thane, Palghar

The entire state is under the alert for heavy rainfall for the week, with several districts of Marathwada, North Maharashtra and Vidharbha warned for rainfall accompanied with thundershowers and lightning.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 04:11 AM IST
article-image
Ganpati Festivities In Maharashtra To Begin Amid Heavy Rainfall; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Mumbai, Thane, Palghar | Representational Image

This year too, the state is expected to be drenched due to heavy downpour during the festival of Ganpati. At the time when the devotees as preparing to welcome the beloved bappa on August 27, the weather department has sounded a Yellow Alert for heavy rainfall for Mumbai and it's neighbouring districts of Thane and Palghar from August 26 and 27. While, the other districts of the Konkan region, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are under Yellow Alert from August 25 to 28. 

Widespread Rains Across Maharashtra

The entire state is under the alert for heavy rainfall for the week, with several districts of Marathwada, North Maharashtra and Vidharbha warned for rainfall accompanied with thundershowers and lightning. 

Mumbai Weather Forecast

FPJ Shorts
Odisha YouTuber Swept Away By Strong Current While Filiming Reels At Duduma Waterfall (Video)
Odisha YouTuber Swept Away By Strong Current While Filiming Reels At Duduma Waterfall (Video)
Thane News: 36-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹28.59 Lakh In Online Share Trading Scam
Thane News: 36-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹28.59 Lakh In Online Share Trading Scam
Vasai-Virar News: Three GRP Constables Suspended For Extorting ₹5,000 From Passenger
Vasai-Virar News: Three GRP Constables Suspended For Extorting ₹5,000 From Passenger
Mumbai Crime: Drug Peddlers Stab Two Constables During Patrol In Deonar
Mumbai Crime: Drug Peddlers Stab Two Constables During Patrol In Deonar

As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be generally cloudy with light to moderate rains. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 32°C and 26°C, respectively.

Read Also
Mumbai Weather News: City Experiences Sunny Day With Light Showers Today; Heavy Rain Expected...
article-image

Rainfall Status in Mumbai

Meanwhile, after the incessant rains last week, the total rainfall in Mumbai has reached 84.52% of its average annual rainfall. As per BMC data, as of Sunday, August 24 morning, the eastern suburbs recieved 1,595 mm of rainfall, the western suburbs recieved 2,014 mm of rainfall and the city recieved 1,987 mm of rainfall.

Lake Levels Nearly Full

The widespread downpour last week also adequately added to the water levels in the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai. The water levels on Sunday, August 24 morning reached to 96.15%. The total water levels are at 13.91 lakh million litres. The BMC supplies around 3,850 million litres per day water to Mumbai. Thus, the present lake levels can suffice water for more than 375 days. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane News: 36-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹28.59 Lakh In Online Share Trading Scam

Thane News: 36-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹28.59 Lakh In Online Share Trading Scam

Vasai-Virar News: Three GRP Constables Suspended For Extorting ₹5,000 From Passenger

Vasai-Virar News: Three GRP Constables Suspended For Extorting ₹5,000 From Passenger

Mumbai Crime: Drug Peddlers Stab Two Constables During Patrol In Deonar

Mumbai Crime: Drug Peddlers Stab Two Constables During Patrol In Deonar

Western Railway To Run Mumbai–Bhavnagar Special Train During Festive Season

Western Railway To Run Mumbai–Bhavnagar Special Train During Festive Season

Palghar Crime News: Nalasopara Tutor Assaulted By Parents After Alleged Molestation Of Minor Student

Palghar Crime News: Nalasopara Tutor Assaulted By Parents After Alleged Molestation Of Minor Student