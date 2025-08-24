Mumbai Weather News: City Experiences Sunny Day With Light Showers Today; Heavy Rain Expected Mid-Week

Mumbai Rains | Representational Image

Mumbai is set to experience a wet week ahead, with persistent showers forecast across the city and suburbs. While authorities have not yet issued a red or orange alert, meteorologists have warned of heavy rainfall likely on 26–27 August, for which a yellow alert has already been placed.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Saturday, 23 August, saw cloudy skies with light rain and temperatures ranging between 26°C and 30°C. Sunday and Monday are expected to continue with moderate rain under overcast skies. Commuters and residents should brace for a spike in intensity mid-week, before showers gradually ease by Thursday and Friday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Weather watchers suggest the 2025 monsoon is far from over. Predictions intell that the first half of September could remain relatively dry, but the second half will likely bring above-normal to excess rainfall. October too is expected to be wetter than usual, extending the monsoon well into the festive season.

Lake Levels and Water Stock

Mumbai’s water reservoirs continue to remain healthy with cumulative storage at nearly 97.8%. According to data recorded on 24 August, lakes such as Modak Sagar, Vehar, and Tulsi have already started overflowing, while Bhatsa and Middle Vaitarna have partially released water through their gates.

Upper Vaitarna: 95.75% full

Modak Sagar: 100% full

Tansa: 98.69% full

Middle Vaitarna: 98.01% full

Bhatsa: 94.38% full

Tulsi & Vehar: Both at 100% capacity

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Officials confirmed that Modak Sagar began overflowing on 9 July, followed by Tansa on 23 July, Tulsi on 16 August, and Vehar on 18 August. Releases from Vaitarna and Bhatsa continue to regulate supply. With the combined lake levels significantly above last year’s storage, water shortage concerns appear unlikely this season.

For 24 August, high tide is expected at 12:48 pm (4.53 m) and 12:58 am on 25 August (4.17 m), while low tides will occur at 6:52 pm (0.96 m) and 6:42 am on 25 August (0.82 m).

Read Also Mumbai Water Boost: BMC To Begin Rehabilitation Of 6 Villages For Gargai Dam Project In Wada

Local train services are currently running smoothly, but officials have advised commuters to stay alert mid-week when heavy rains may disrupt schedules. Citizens are urged to carry umbrellas, plan travel wisely, and keep track of live weather and transport updates. With September and October set to bring more rain, Mumbaikars may need to prepare for an extended monsoon season.