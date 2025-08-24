 Mumbai Weather News: City Experiences Sunny Day With Light Showers Today; Heavy Rain Expected Mid-Week
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Weather News: City Experiences Sunny Day With Light Showers Today; Heavy Rain Expected Mid-Week

Mumbai Weather News: City Experiences Sunny Day With Light Showers Today; Heavy Rain Expected Mid-Week

Mumbai will experience a wet week with persistent showers forecasted. Although no red or orange alert has been issued, heavy rainfall is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, prompting a yellow alert.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 09:30 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Rains | Representational Image

Mumbai is set to experience a wet week ahead, with persistent showers forecast across the city and suburbs. While authorities have not yet issued a red or orange alert, meteorologists have warned of heavy rainfall likely on 26–27 August, for which a yellow alert has already been placed.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Saturday, 23 August, saw cloudy skies with light rain and temperatures ranging between 26°C and 30°C. Sunday and Monday are expected to continue with moderate rain under overcast skies. Commuters and residents should brace for a spike in intensity mid-week, before showers gradually ease by Thursday and Friday.

Weather watchers suggest the 2025 monsoon is far from over. Predictions intell that the first half of September could remain relatively dry, but the second half will likely bring above-normal to excess rainfall. October too is expected to be wetter than usual, extending the monsoon well into the festive season.

Lake Levels and Water Stock

FPJ Shorts
UPSC Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 84 Positions Begins; Check Selection Process Here
UPSC Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 84 Positions Begins; Check Selection Process Here
Daisy Shah On Kannada Film Industry's 'Navel Obsession': 'Either Fruit Salad Was Made On Heroine's Navel Or Water Was Poured'
Daisy Shah On Kannada Film Industry's 'Navel Obsession': 'Either Fruit Salad Was Made On Heroine's Navel Or Water Was Poured'
Caught On Camera: Two Thiefs Seen Stealing Sewer Lid Exposing Manhole Cover Thefts In Vasai Virar | VIDEO
Caught On Camera: Two Thiefs Seen Stealing Sewer Lid Exposing Manhole Cover Thefts In Vasai Virar | VIDEO
EAM Jaishankar Defends India’s Russian Oil Imports, Calls US Tariffs Unjustified And Vows No Compromise On Farmers’ Interests
EAM Jaishankar Defends India’s Russian Oil Imports, Calls US Tariffs Unjustified And Vows No Compromise On Farmers’ Interests

Mumbai’s water reservoirs continue to remain healthy with cumulative storage at nearly 97.8%. According to data recorded on 24 August, lakes such as Modak Sagar, Vehar, and Tulsi have already started overflowing, while Bhatsa and Middle Vaitarna have partially released water through their gates.

Upper Vaitarna: 95.75% full

Modak Sagar: 100% full

Tansa: 98.69% full

Middle Vaitarna: 98.01% full

Bhatsa: 94.38% full

Tulsi & Vehar: Both at 100% capacity

Officials confirmed that Modak Sagar began overflowing on 9 July, followed by Tansa on 23 July, Tulsi on 16 August, and Vehar on 18 August. Releases from Vaitarna and Bhatsa continue to regulate supply. With the combined lake levels significantly above last year’s storage, water shortage concerns appear unlikely this season.

For 24 August, high tide is expected at 12:48 pm (4.53 m) and 12:58 am on 25 August (4.17 m), while low tides will occur at 6:52 pm (0.96 m) and 6:42 am on 25 August (0.82 m).

Read Also
Mumbai Water Boost: BMC To Begin Rehabilitation Of 6 Villages For Gargai Dam Project In Wada
article-image

Local train services are currently running smoothly, but officials have advised commuters to stay alert mid-week when heavy rains may disrupt schedules. Citizens are urged to carry umbrellas, plan travel wisely, and keep track of live weather and transport updates. With September and October set to bring more rain, Mumbaikars may need to prepare for an extended monsoon season.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Caught On Camera: Two Thiefs Seen Stealing Sewer Lid Exposing Manhole Cover Thefts In Vasai Virar |...

Caught On Camera: Two Thiefs Seen Stealing Sewer Lid Exposing Manhole Cover Thefts In Vasai Virar |...

Mumbai Weather News: City Experiences Sunny Day With Light Showers Today; Heavy Rain Expected...

Mumbai Weather News: City Experiences Sunny Day With Light Showers Today; Heavy Rain Expected...

Mumbai News: Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy And Insulin Consignments Stolen From Bhiwandi Hub; Experts Warn...

Mumbai News: Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy And Insulin Consignments Stolen From Bhiwandi Hub; Experts Warn...

Bombay HC Restrains Sanjay Nirupam From Making Defamatory Statements Against Chandiwala Enterprises...

Bombay HC Restrains Sanjay Nirupam From Making Defamatory Statements Against Chandiwala Enterprises...

Mumbai News: District SPCA Designates Feeding Zones For Stray Dogs In Powai Society After Residents,...

Mumbai News: District SPCA Designates Feeding Zones For Stray Dogs In Powai Society After Residents,...