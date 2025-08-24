 Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s Bandra Society To Be Redeveloped; Sri Lotus Plans ₹2,000 Crore Luxury Project By FY27
Pooja MehtaUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 12:20 PM IST
article-image
Actor Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri Khan (L). | Instagram

Mumbai-based listed developer Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Limited is set to launch a luxury redevelopment project at Shree Amrit Society on Carter Road, Bandra, where Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan owns a sea-facing apartment. The project is expected to generate a topline of ₹1,500–2,000 crore, sources told HT.com.

“The project is expected to have a saleable area of 1.35 lakh sq ft. Once the site is vacated, construction will be completed in three to four years from thereon,” said Anand Pandit, Chairman and Managing Director, Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Limited.

He added that the sale units would likely include a mix of 4 and 5 BHK flats, subject to the finalisation of plans.

According to the company, around 45% of the total constructed area will be allocated to existing members as rehabilitation, while the remaining 55% will be available for sale. The society selected Sri Lotus Developers for the redevelopment in June 2025. Each flat owner will receive 155% additional space after redevelopment.

Shah Rukh Khan is expected to receive a 4 BHK apartment of about 2,800 sq ft post-completion. Apartments are expected to be priced at around ₹1.50 lakh per sq ft, sources said.

The Shree Amrit plot, spread across 4,000 sq metres and comprising three wings, was built in the 1980s on collector’s leasehold land. Situated on main Carter Road, it is about 2 km from Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments and 3 km from Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow currently under renovation.

The actor and his family have temporarily moved to two duplex flats in Pali Hill, Khar, while Gauri Khan recently rented a 2BHK for staff accommodation in the same area, according to property documents.

