 Maharashtra News: Satara Jail Launches Innovative Welding Training Programme For Prison Inmates
Maharashtra News: Satara Jail Launches Innovative Welding Training Programme For Prison Inmates

Maharashtra News: Satara Jail Launches Innovative Welding Training Programme For Prison Inmates

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 05:14 PM IST
Prisoners of Satara District Jail receive certificates after completing a 15-day welding training programme | File Photo

Mumbai: An innovative initiative to provide welding course training to the prisoners of Satara District Jail has been planned by Satara Jail Superintendent Shamkant Shedge.

Hands-On Training Conducted By ITI Instructor

An innovative initiative to provide a total of 15 days of welding training to prison inmates was started in September 2025. In this training, an instructor from ITI, Satara, came to the prison every day and trained the inmates on welding.

Prisoners of Satara District Jail receive certificates after completing a 15-day welding training programme

Creative Projects From Scrap Materials

"During this training, the prisoners have made many different items from prison scrap materials, yards, iron, and paper. These include a cannon, a podium for speeches, a long shovel for removing soil from drains, iron stools for sitting, tipis, claws for farming, iron fireplaces, hangers for hanging clothes from yards and long shovels for farming," said a prison official.

Certificates Distributed After Successful Completion

"During this training, there was a different and good enthusiasm among the prisoners. All the prisoners enjoyed the training and after completing the training, certificates were distributed to all the prisoners on Monday," said Jail Superintendent Shamkant Shedge.

