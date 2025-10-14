 Mumbai News: MMRC Launches Free Wi-Fi At All Aqua Line Stations To Ease Ticket Booking
According to MMRC, Wi-Fi facility is available at the concourse (ticketing) level of all Aqua Line metro stations, allowing commuters to book tickets seamlessly.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 09:07 PM IST
MMRC | File Photo

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has introduced free Wi-Fi connectivity at all Mumbai Metro Line 3 stations to enhance passenger convenience and support digital ticket booking . Currently passengers are struggling for mobile network in the final phase of Metro line 3.

According to MMRC, Wi-Fi facility is available at the concourse (ticketing) level of all Aqua Line metro stations, allowing commuters to book tickets seamlessly.

How it works

First, download the MetroConnect3 app from your device’s app store and log in before entering the station. Then, go to your phone’s Wi-Fi settings and select “MetroConnect3” from the list of available networks. After that open the MetroConnect3 app, navigate to the Profile section, and tap “Connect to Wi-Fi” to activate full internet access—available exclusively for ticket booking.

"MMRC appeals to citizens to make the most of this facility, as the Wi-Fi service is free, secure, and reliable option for hassle-free ticket booking" said an official.

