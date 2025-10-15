Belgian Police In Mumbai To Record Statements In Deaf & Mute Man’s Murder Case | Representation Image

Mumbai: A Special team of Belgian police officials has arrived in Mumbai to record the statements of three accused in the brutal murder of a deaf and mute man. The accused have been identified as Jay Chavda, Shivjeet Singh, and Ruksana Arshad Shaikh the victim’s wife.

According to sources, Belgian authorities are preparing to conduct a trial in their country against the prime accused, Jagal Preet Singh, who allegedly masterminded the murder and watched the crime unfold live over a video call from Belgium.

The visiting officers are in Mumbai as part of the international judicial cooperation process. They are recording the statements of the three accused, who are currently lodged in a city jail, to build evidence for the Belgian trial.

The case came to light in August 2024, when Mumbai Police discovered the body of the victim stuffed inside a trolley bag at Dadar railway station. Investigations later revealed that the murder had taken place in Pydhonie, South Mumbai.

