Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Bamboo Industry Policy 2025 To Boost Green Economy

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Mumbai: The State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has approved the Maharashtra Bamboo Industry Policy 2025, which aims to provide farmers with an eco-friendly and sustainable source of income.Investments worth Rs 50,000 crore are expected in the bamboo sector, creating employment opportunities for more than five lakh people directly and indirectly across the state. For the implementation of the Maharashtra Bamboo Industry Policy 2025–2030, the Cabinet has sanctioned Rs 1,534 crore. Over a 20-year period, the total outlay will amount to Rs 11,797 crore, with Rs 50 crore earmarked for the current financial year to initiate the scheme.

The policy, aligned with the National Bamboo Mission and Maharashtra Mission 2023, will be implemented over the next five years. During this period and in the following decade. The policy will further strengthen Maharashtra’s position in bamboo cultivation and processing at both national and international levels.

Under this policy, the state government will establish 15 dedicated bamboo clusters with anchor units and common facility centres to promote large-scale production, processing and value addition. Bamboo farmer producer organizations, contract farming models and bamboo-based industries will be encouraged. In addition, micro common facility centres will be set up for bamboo artisans, particularly in remote areas, to enhance their skills and improve productivity. Agricultural universities will collaborate in research and development activities, while international institutions will be engaged for technology transfer, training and knowledge exchange.

The policy also provides for a range of incentives to promote bamboo-based industries, including interest subsidies, electricity duty concessions and waivers on stamp and registration fees. A venture capital fund of Rs 300 crore has been approved to support innovative startups and micro, small and medium enterprises working in the bamboo sector. In partnership with the Asian Development Bank, Maharashtra has already submitted a Rs 4,271 crore project report to the central government for developing quality bamboo seedlings and training programmes for farmer producer companies.

To ensure coordinated growth, the government will introduce a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme to bridge the gap between demand and supply and expand bamboo markets. Bamboo biomass will be used in thermal power plants, with a target of five to seven percent blending. Technologies such as GIS, MIS, blockchain, drones and tissue culture laboratories will be used to modernize the bamboo value chain. The government also plans to promote bamboo plantations on open and fallow lands through MNREGA and public afforestation initiatives.

Globally, the bamboo market is projected to reach USD 88.43 billion by 2030. India’s current share in bamboo exports is around 2.3 percent, with a domestic industry valued at Rs 28,000 crore. Maharashtra ranks third in India in terms of bamboo cultivation, covering 1.35 million hectares of land, and produced 9.47 lakh tonnes of bamboo in 2022. Existing clusters are located in Amravati, Sindhudurg and Bhandara districts. Given the state’s vast potential of cultivable and fallow land, Maharashtra’s annual bamboo production capacity could reach up to 15.7 million tonnes in the coming years.

