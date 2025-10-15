Virar Tragedy: 19-Year-Old Viva College Student Richa Patil Dies By Suicide After Alleged Blackmail By Classmates

Viva College student Richa Patil tragically dies by suicide in Virar after alleged harassment and threats; community demands justice | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: A heartbreaking incident from Virar, Maharashtra, has shocked the community. Richa Patil (19), a first-year B.Com student at Viva College, died by suicide after jumping from the fourth floor of her apartment building in Manvelpada, Virar East, late on the night of October 13.

Police investigations reveal that Richa had been subjected to harassment, humiliation, and threats from her college peers, including an alleged boyfriend and his friend, who even assaulted her father inside the college premises earlier that day.

Confrontation at College Escalates

According to the Virar Police, the tragedy unfolded after weeks of mental and physical torment that Richa endured at the hands of her classmates. The FIR filed by her father, Sachin Vitthal Patil (45), a resident of Shiv Shambho Apartment, Nana Nani Park, states that the accused students had morphed and threatened to make Richa’s photos viral, causing her severe mental distress.

Confrontation at College Turned Violent

Police said Richa had befriended a college mate named Shiva, who reportedly had a one-sided romantic interest in her. However, disputes had recently arisen between them.

On Saturday, Shiva and his friend, a student from Abhinav College in Bhayandar, allegedly confronted Richa outside the campus. When she refused to speak to them, Shiva slapped her. In retaliation, Richa slapped Shiva’s friend when he tried to intervene and later informed her father about the incident.

On Monday, Richa and her father went to Viva College to lodge a complaint with the principal. However, the principal was reportedly unavailable. Around the same time, Shiva and his friend also arrived on campus.

When confronted by Richa’s father, Shiva allegedly made derogatory remarks about Richa, prompting her father to slap him. The altercation quickly escalated into a heated argument, drawing attention from other students.

When the college principal eventually arrived, he allegedly refused to intervene, suggesting that the family should approach the police instead. As Richa and her father left the college premises, the accused students again threatened her, warning they would leak her photos on social media.

Angered by the threat, Richa’s father slapped Shiva again, and in response, Shiva’s friend physically assaulted Richa’s father, leaving Richa devastated and humiliated.

The Final Hours

After returning home with her father, Richa reportedly became withdrawn and deeply upset. A few hours later, around 1:15 a.m., she jumped from the fourth-floor gallery of her building.

Richa was critically injured in the fall and was initially rushed to a private hospital in Virar, but due to her worsening condition, she was shifted to Cardinal Gracias Hospital in Vasai (West), where she succumbed to her injuries later that night.

A case has been registered under Sections 352, 351(2), and 115(2) of the Indian Penal Code against four boys. The accused have been identified as Shiva, Amit, Patil, and Nitin.

Allegations of Negligence and Blackmail

According to a source, Richa’s parents had earlier tried to raise the issue with the college administration, but their complaints were ignored. In one instance, her mother was allegedly insulted by the principal in front of others. The family believes that the college’s inaction and negligence further pushed Richa into despair.

Community Outrage

The tragic death has triggered widespread anger and grief in Virar. Locals and student groups are demanding strict action against the accused students and accountability from Viva College. The incident has once again raised concerns over bullying, harassment, and lack of mental health support in educational institutions.

As investigations continue, Richa’s grieving family is left demanding justice — and answers — for a young life cut short by cruelty and indifference.

