 Mumbai News: Diamond Trader Cheated Of ₹66.81 Lakh Worth Of Gems, Case Registered
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Diamond Trader Cheated Of ₹66.81 Lakh Worth Of Gems, Case Registered

Mumbai News: Diamond Trader Cheated Of ₹66.81 Lakh Worth Of Gems, Case Registered

According to the FIR, Mahesh Nayani, 43, partner at Varni Star Diamond Company in BKC, handed over 240.39 carats of white round diamonds to Hundansh Jewel Company proprietor Uday Chaugule on August 13 after the latter claimed he had a customer. Both signed a receipt, and Chaugule assured that the sale would be completed within 15 days.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 12:48 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Diamond Trader Cheated Of ₹66.81 Lakh Worth Of Gems, Case Registered |

Mumbai: The BKC police have registered a case against a proprietor for allegedly cheating a Mumbai-based diamond trader of diamonds worth Rs 66.81 lakh.

According to the FIR, Mahesh Nayani, 43, partner at Varni Star Diamond Company in BKC, handed over 240.39 carats of white round diamonds to Hundansh Jewel Company proprietor Uday Chaugule on August 13 after the latter claimed he had a customer. Both signed a receipt, and Chaugule assured that the sale would be completed within 15 days.

When Nayani followed up, Chaugule cited festival delays and later became unreachable, with his phone switched off. Following this, Nayani filed a complaint, and the police registered a case under Sections 316(5) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

FPJ Shorts
Vasai-Virar Illegal Construction Case: Ex-VVCMC Chief Anil Pawar Allegedly Extorted ₹169 Crore In Bribes, Reddy Says He Was Pressured Not To Reveal Details
Vasai-Virar Illegal Construction Case: Ex-VVCMC Chief Anil Pawar Allegedly Extorted ₹169 Crore In Bribes, Reddy Says He Was Pressured Not To Reveal Details
Vasai-Virar Illegal Construction Case: Ex-VVCMC Chief Anil Pawar Used Wife As Front To Launder Crores, She Received Upto ₹95 Lakh Monthly Without Doing Work
Vasai-Virar Illegal Construction Case: Ex-VVCMC Chief Anil Pawar Used Wife As Front To Launder Crores, She Received Upto ₹95 Lakh Monthly Without Doing Work
ED Probe: Suspended Vasai-Virar Town Planning Deputy Director YS Reddy Allegedly Amassed ₹51.77 Crore In Bribes, Spent On Luxury Lifestyle
ED Probe: Suspended Vasai-Virar Town Planning Deputy Director YS Reddy Allegedly Amassed ₹51.77 Crore In Bribes, Spent On Luxury Lifestyle
Mumbai Fraud: 2 Men Impersonate CID Officers, Steal Diamonds Worth ₹7.2 Lakh From Opera House Designer
Mumbai Fraud: 2 Men Impersonate CID Officers, Steal Diamonds Worth ₹7.2 Lakh From Opera House Designer

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vasai-Virar Illegal Construction Case: Ex-VVCMC Chief Anil Pawar Allegedly Extorted ₹169 Crore In...

Vasai-Virar Illegal Construction Case: Ex-VVCMC Chief Anil Pawar Allegedly Extorted ₹169 Crore In...

Vasai-Virar Illegal Construction Case: Ex-VVCMC Chief Anil Pawar Used Wife As Front To Launder...

Vasai-Virar Illegal Construction Case: Ex-VVCMC Chief Anil Pawar Used Wife As Front To Launder...

ED Probe: Suspended Vasai-Virar Town Planning Deputy Director YS Reddy Allegedly Amassed ₹51.77...

ED Probe: Suspended Vasai-Virar Town Planning Deputy Director YS Reddy Allegedly Amassed ₹51.77...

Mumbai Fraud: 2 Men Impersonate CID Officers, Steal Diamonds Worth ₹7.2 Lakh From Opera House...

Mumbai Fraud: 2 Men Impersonate CID Officers, Steal Diamonds Worth ₹7.2 Lakh From Opera House...

Mumbai News: MMRDA Scraps ₹300 Crore Bollywood-Themed Installations Project Below Metro 2B In...

Mumbai News: MMRDA Scraps ₹300 Crore Bollywood-Themed Installations Project Below Metro 2B In...