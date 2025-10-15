Mumbai News: Diamond Trader Cheated Of ₹66.81 Lakh Worth Of Gems, Case Registered |

Mumbai: The BKC police have registered a case against a proprietor for allegedly cheating a Mumbai-based diamond trader of diamonds worth Rs 66.81 lakh.

According to the FIR, Mahesh Nayani, 43, partner at Varni Star Diamond Company in BKC, handed over 240.39 carats of white round diamonds to Hundansh Jewel Company proprietor Uday Chaugule on August 13 after the latter claimed he had a customer. Both signed a receipt, and Chaugule assured that the sale would be completed within 15 days.

When Nayani followed up, Chaugule cited festival delays and later became unreachable, with his phone switched off. Following this, Nayani filed a complaint, and the police registered a case under Sections 316(5) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

