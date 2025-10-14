VIDEO: CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches ₹1,299 Crore Mata Ramabai And Kamraj Nagar Slum Redevelopment Project In Ghatkopar East

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | X - @CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai: Mumbai will see more cluster developments of slums, with civic amenities and commercial units, and the government has identified plots for the same, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday.

He was speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony of the redevelopment of Mata Ramabai Nagar and Kamraj Nagar —the massive slum settlements located along the eastern expressway highway in Ghatkopar East. The mega slum rehabilitation scheme covers 31.82 hectares, benefiting around 16,575 slum dwellers, and costs Rs 1,299 crore.

Focus on Amenities and Jobs

“We do not want to redevelop horizontal slums to vertical slums. It is important to redevelop slums with amenities like gardens/open spaces, office spaces and commercial development which will create jobs and opportunities for local businesses to thrive. The government has identified several plots measuring 50 acres each for redevelopment projects. We want to make Mumbai slum free,” Fadnavis said.

Phase 1 Handover Timeline

On the Kamraj Nagar redevelopment, the CM said that the flats in phase 1 will be handed over to the dwellers in two years. Both the deputy CMs, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were also present during the bhoomipujan. Fadnavis expressed confidence that during the handing over, he will be accompanied by both his deputies, Shinde and Pawar, calling the trio ‘trimurtis’.

🔸Bhoomipujan of the Slum Rehabilitation Project at Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar and Kamraj Nagar, Ghatkopar at the hands of CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Background and Political Context

Last year, ahead of the state assembly polls held in November 2024, Eknath Shinde, who was the CM then, had handed over the cheque of around 137 crores as advance rent for two years to the slum dwellers. While the bhoomipojan comes ahead of the BMC elections, expected to be held in January 2026.

The work for the Kamraj Nagar redevelopment begins nearly two years after the state government appointed MMRDA to redevelop the slum settlements. This marks the first instance in MMRDA’s 50-year history where the authority is in the role of a developer, while the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) serves as the Planning Authority. The MMRDA floated the tender in May and last month, BG Shirke was appointed as the contractor.

Project History and Political Statements

Speaking at the event, Eknath Shinde said, “This redevelopment project was under discussion 15 years ago, under the Congress government led by Prithviraj Chavan. However, never progressed due to several hurdles. It was under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis, all challenges were overcome, and under the Mahayuti government, the mega redevelopment project is taking off.

Mumbaikars want a government that does not give reasons but takes on-spot developmental decisions.

Highlights of the project:

-Total area of the slum scheme is 31.82 hectares, which comprises around 16,575 slum dwellers. Eligibility of 10,000 slum dwellers has been finalised

-Completion period 36 months. Total cost of Phase 1 is Rs 1,299 crore (excluding GST)

-Every eligible slum dweller will get 1 BHK flat having 300 sq feet carpet area

-Advance rent of total Rs 137.50 crore has been paid

-Amenities include: health centre, community hall, gardens, gyms, etc

-In Phase 1, rehabilitation of 4,345 slum dwellers is proposed

-Martyr Murli Naik’s family, a resident of Kamraj Nagar, who laid his life during his service in the army last year, will be given a commercial unit in honour

