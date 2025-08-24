 Caught On Camera: Dance Bar In Nerul Exposed After Inside Visuals Go Viral; Navi Mumbai Police Responds | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCaught On Camera: Dance Bar In Nerul Exposed After Inside Visuals Go Viral; Navi Mumbai Police Responds | VIDEO

Caught On Camera: Dance Bar In Nerul Exposed After Inside Visuals Go Viral; Navi Mumbai Police Responds | VIDEO

Early Sunday, a spy camera captured violations at Red Rose Bar in Nerul, showing bar girls dancing for cash despite illegalities and late-hour operations, highlighting enforcement failures of local regulations.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 01:22 PM IST
article-image
Caught On Camera: Dance Bar In Nerul Exposed After Inside Visuals Go Viral; Navi Mumbai Police Responds | VIDEO | X

Navi Mumbai: In the early hours of Sunday morning, shocking footage from a spy camera revealed blatant violations of bar regulations at Red Rose Bar & Resto in Nerul. The incident, recorded around 1:20 a.m., shows bar girls performing dance routines as customers showered them with cash, an act strictly prohibited under Maharashtra’s licensing and entertainment laws.

According to the video evidence, the establishment was operating well past permissible hours, raising concerns about lax enforcement of closing time regulations. Authorities have repeatedly stated that dance performances involving cash showers are illegal, yet the footage suggests such activities continue to flourish behind closed doors.

Viral Video:

Local residents have long raised concerns about bars in Navi Mumbai operating beyond legal limits. They argue that such activities not only flout state rules but also encourage unchecked behavior, often leading to public nuisance and security risks in surrounding areas. The Red Rose Bar incident adds to growing allegations that certain establishments enjoy undue protection, enabling them to function with impunity despite repeated crackdowns.

FPJ Shorts
ICSI CS June Session 2025: Professional, Executive Result To Be Out Tomorrow; Check Exam Details Here
ICSI CS June Session 2025: Professional, Executive Result To Be Out Tomorrow; Check Exam Details Here
'Bills Disqualifying PM, CMs Aimed At Oppn, Creating Revolt In Regional Parties': Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav; VIDEO
'Bills Disqualifying PM, CMs Aimed At Oppn, Creating Revolt In Regional Parties': Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav; VIDEO
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Hails Union HM Amit Shah’s Bill To Sack Tainted Ministers at All India Speakers’ Conference 2025
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Hails Union HM Amit Shah’s Bill To Sack Tainted Ministers at All India Speakers’ Conference 2025
Over ₹6.43 Crore Collected In Fees For 75 Naib Tehsildar Posts In J&K
Over ₹6.43 Crore Collected In Fees For 75 Naib Tehsildar Posts In J&K

As of now, the Navi Mumbai Police has responded to a post by an X page, @iBN8454, stating that the complaint has been forwarded to the relevant police station.

Read Also
MNS Workers Vandalise Panvel Bar After Raj Thackeray's Statement On No Dance Bars In Chhatrapati...
article-image

State authorities in Maharashtra are reinforcing their commitment to shut down illegal bars amid inconsistent monitoring, as highlighted by recent footage from Nerul. Despite a Supreme Court ruling allowing dance bars with strict conditions, numerous violations prompt calls for stricter enforcement from residents and activists.

Similar Incident

Navi Mumbai Police raided the illegal dance bar ‘The Race’ in Vashi, acting on Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam's orders. The bar operated without a license and featured vulgar performances. Forty women were rescued, and 46 individuals were booked. Legal actions target the bar's owner and staff for violating laws against obscenity and protecting women's dignity.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Guide: 'Truly Underrated' Sushi Spots In City That You Must-Try

Mumbai Guide: 'Truly Underrated' Sushi Spots In City That You Must-Try

Ganesh Chaturthi Guide 2025: Famous Ganpati Pandals To Visit In Navi Mumbai

Ganesh Chaturthi Guide 2025: Famous Ganpati Pandals To Visit In Navi Mumbai

Mumbai: On-Duty Constable Attacked With Umbrella Handle, Accused Granted Interim Protection | CCTV...

Mumbai: On-Duty Constable Attacked With Umbrella Handle, Accused Granted Interim Protection | CCTV...

'Ineligible Beneficiaries Must Withdraw From Ladki Bahin Scheme Voluntarily': Maharashtra Minister...

'Ineligible Beneficiaries Must Withdraw From Ladki Bahin Scheme Voluntarily': Maharashtra Minister...

Palghar: Six Bike Accidents In An Hour On Boisar CIDCO Bypass | CCTV Footage Inside

Palghar: Six Bike Accidents In An Hour On Boisar CIDCO Bypass | CCTV Footage Inside