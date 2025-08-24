Caught On Camera: Dance Bar In Nerul Exposed After Inside Visuals Go Viral; Navi Mumbai Police Responds | VIDEO | X

Navi Mumbai: In the early hours of Sunday morning, shocking footage from a spy camera revealed blatant violations of bar regulations at Red Rose Bar & Resto in Nerul. The incident, recorded around 1:20 a.m., shows bar girls performing dance routines as customers showered them with cash, an act strictly prohibited under Maharashtra’s licensing and entertainment laws.

According to the video evidence, the establishment was operating well past permissible hours, raising concerns about lax enforcement of closing time regulations. Authorities have repeatedly stated that dance performances involving cash showers are illegal, yet the footage suggests such activities continue to flourish behind closed doors.

Viral Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Local residents have long raised concerns about bars in Navi Mumbai operating beyond legal limits. They argue that such activities not only flout state rules but also encourage unchecked behavior, often leading to public nuisance and security risks in surrounding areas. The Red Rose Bar incident adds to growing allegations that certain establishments enjoy undue protection, enabling them to function with impunity despite repeated crackdowns.

As of now, the Navi Mumbai Police has responded to a post by an X page, @iBN8454, stating that the complaint has been forwarded to the relevant police station.

State authorities in Maharashtra are reinforcing their commitment to shut down illegal bars amid inconsistent monitoring, as highlighted by recent footage from Nerul. Despite a Supreme Court ruling allowing dance bars with strict conditions, numerous violations prompt calls for stricter enforcement from residents and activists.

Similar Incident

Navi Mumbai Police raided the illegal dance bar ‘The Race’ in Vashi, acting on Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam's orders. The bar operated without a license and featured vulgar performances. Forty women were rescued, and 46 individuals were booked. Legal actions target the bar's owner and staff for violating laws against obscenity and protecting women's dignity.