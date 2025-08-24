 'Maharashtra Govt Doesn’t Care About Students' Future': Aaditya Thackeray Slams Govt Over Admission Process Failures
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Maharashtra Govt Doesn’t Care About Students' Future': Aaditya Thackeray Slams Govt Over Admission Process Failures

'Maharashtra Govt Doesn’t Care About Students' Future': Aaditya Thackeray Slams Govt Over Admission Process Failures

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has launched a sharp attack on the Maharashtra government, accusing it of jeopardising the future of thousands of students due to persistent problems in the 11th grade admission process.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 01:40 PM IST
article-image
Aaditya Thackeray | File Image

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has launched a sharp attack on the Maharashtra government, accusing it of jeopardising the future of thousands of students due to persistent problems in the 11th grade admission process.

In a post on X, Thackeray said that despite the academic calendar moving into the end of August, nearly two lakh students remain without admission. He blamed the delay on repeated website crashes, technical errors and confusion that continue to plague the process.

“The state government is putting the future of students at risk in the 11th grade admission process. Constant website crashes, technical errors and confusion... As a result, even as the month of August comes to an end, about two lakh students remain without admission,” he wrote.

Thackeray further argued that ensuring a smooth admission system is the duty of the government, but it has failed in this basic responsibility. “It is the government’s responsibility to ensure a stable admission process for students without technical glitches. But the government is running away from this responsibility,” his post read.

FPJ Shorts
'Bills Disqualifying PM, CMs Aimed At Oppn, Creating Revolt In Regional Parties': Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav; VIDEO
'Bills Disqualifying PM, CMs Aimed At Oppn, Creating Revolt In Regional Parties': Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav; VIDEO
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Hails Union HM Amit Shah’s Bill To Sack Tainted Ministers at All India Speakers’ Conference 2025
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Hails Union HM Amit Shah’s Bill To Sack Tainted Ministers at All India Speakers’ Conference 2025
Over ₹6.43 Crore Collected In Fees For 75 Naib Tehsildar Posts In J&K
Over ₹6.43 Crore Collected In Fees For 75 Naib Tehsildar Posts In J&K
Tamil Nadu: Chennai Schools To Boost Gender Clubs With Teacher Orientation
Tamil Nadu: Chennai Schools To Boost Gender Clubs With Teacher Orientation

The Shiv Sena leader went on to allege that the administration has shown indifference towards students. “In fact, they don’t care about the future of the students,” he said, holding the government accountable for the ongoing disruption.

Read Also
Shiv Sena Leader Aaditya Thackeray Questions BCCI’s Decision To Face Pakistan In Asia Cup
article-image

By highlighting the plight of students, Thackeray has placed the onus firmly on the state government to act and resolve the admission issues at the earliest.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Guide: 'Truly Underrated' Sushi Spots In City That You Must-Try

Mumbai Guide: 'Truly Underrated' Sushi Spots In City That You Must-Try

Ganesh Chaturthi Guide 2025: Famous Ganpati Pandals To Visit In Navi Mumbai

Ganesh Chaturthi Guide 2025: Famous Ganpati Pandals To Visit In Navi Mumbai

Mumbai: On-Duty Constable Attacked With Umbrella Handle, Accused Granted Interim Protection | CCTV...

Mumbai: On-Duty Constable Attacked With Umbrella Handle, Accused Granted Interim Protection | CCTV...

'Ineligible Beneficiaries Must Withdraw From Ladki Bahin Scheme Voluntarily': Maharashtra Minister...

'Ineligible Beneficiaries Must Withdraw From Ladki Bahin Scheme Voluntarily': Maharashtra Minister...

Palghar: Six Bike Accidents In An Hour On Boisar CIDCO Bypass | CCTV Footage Inside

Palghar: Six Bike Accidents In An Hour On Boisar CIDCO Bypass | CCTV Footage Inside