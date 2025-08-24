'Maharashtra Govt Doesn’t Care About Students' Future': Aaditya Thackeray Slams Govt Over Admission Process Failures

Aaditya Thackeray | File Image

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has launched a sharp attack on the Maharashtra government, accusing it of jeopardising the future of thousands of students due to persistent problems in the 11th grade admission process.

In a post on X, Thackeray said that despite the academic calendar moving into the end of August, nearly two lakh students remain without admission. He blamed the delay on repeated website crashes, technical errors and confusion that continue to plague the process.

“The state government is putting the future of students at risk in the 11th grade admission process. Constant website crashes, technical errors and confusion... As a result, even as the month of August comes to an end, about two lakh students remain without admission,” he wrote.

Thackeray further argued that ensuring a smooth admission system is the duty of the government, but it has failed in this basic responsibility. “It is the government’s responsibility to ensure a stable admission process for students without technical glitches. But the government is running away from this responsibility,” his post read.

The Shiv Sena leader went on to allege that the administration has shown indifference towards students. “In fact, they don’t care about the future of the students,” he said, holding the government accountable for the ongoing disruption.

By highlighting the plight of students, Thackeray has placed the onus firmly on the state government to act and resolve the admission issues at the earliest.