Mumbai: On-Duty Constable Attacked With Umbrella Handle, Accused Granted Interim Protection | CCTV Footage Inside

A police constable on duty was assaulted with the pointed edge of an umbrella in Manpada while a Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) was being dropped home.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 04:25 PM IST
A police constable on duty was assaulted with the pointed edge of an umbrella in Manpada while a Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) was being dropped home. The incident has raised questions about how the accused were granted bail despite the assault on a serving officer.

According to the complaint, the constable was attacked by two individuals identified as Manisha Kulkarni and her son, Maitrey Kulkarni. The FIR has been lodged at Chitalsar Police Station. The case has been registered under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), specifically Sections 109, 118(2), 49, 115(2), 352 and 3(5).

Both accused have been granted interim protection by the court. This development has led to concern among police ranks as to why such relief was extended in a case where an on-duty officer was subjected to violence.

CCTV footage of the incident has been attached as part of the evidence, showing the sequence of events. The attack occurred while the constable was performing official duties and accompanying the senior officer, highlighting the vulnerability of police personnel even while discharging their responsibilities.

The case is likely to be closely followed as it touches on the broader issue of accountability when law enforcement officials are targeted. Questions remain about whether bail in such instances undermines the authority of the police and the seriousness of offences committed against officers in uniform.

