Mumbai News: Bandra’s Mount Mary Basilica Opens Pranam Maria Exhibition Centre Ahead Of Annual Feast

Bandra’s Mount Mary Basilica Opens Pranam Maria Exhibition | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

The Basilica of the Lady of the Mount, or Mount Mary, at Bandra, which has been recently restored, inaugurated the Pranam Maria Exhibition Centre to the public.



The immersive exhibition will explain the mysteries of the holy rosary to thousands of visitors, many of them non-Catholics, who visit the shrine during its annual feast and daily religious services.

Pranam Maria Exhibition Centre inauguration

The Pranam Maria Exhibition Centre project, located across the shrine, was inaugurated by Cardinal Oswald Gracias, the Archbishop of Bombay, in May 2024. Though the centre has been opened to the public, its formal inauguration will be held in October after the Bandra fair which will be held between September 14 and 21, said Father Sunder Albuquerque, vice-rector at the shrine.

30 scenes explaining mysteries of the rosary

The centre, with the theme 'Creation to Redemption' will feature, among other displays, 30 scenes that will take visitors on a 45-minute 'immersive experience through the mystery of the rosary and the story of Jesus and Mary. The centre, open between 10 am and 8 pm, can be experienced for Rs 50 for a viewing experience and a guided audio-visual tour for Rs 200.

Masses in English, Konkani, Marathi, Tamil, Malayalam, Gujarati, Hindi

Meanwhile, Mount Mary church has announced the schedule for the Mount Mary festival. The novenas, or the nine-day prayers, will be held between September 5 and 13. The nativity, or birthday of Mother Mary will be observed on September 8 and the fair will start on September 14, the feast day. Masses will be held in Konkani, Marathi, Tamil, Malayalam, Gujarati, and Hindi, apart from English. A mass will be held for the sick and the aged on Monday September 15.