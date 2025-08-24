 Maharashtra Politics: Tanaji Sawant’s Meeting With Shinde Sparks Speculation Of Comeback
The meeting comes at a time when the Shinde-led Shiv Sena is believed to be undertaking a “damage control” exercise ahead of local body elections. Observers suggest the outreach aims to pacify disgruntled leaders and strengthen the organisation before polls.

Kalpesh Mhamunkar
Updated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 10:11 PM IST
article-image

Former Health Minister and Paranda MLA Tanaji Sawant met Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai, triggering fresh political speculation in the state. The two leaders reportedly held a two-hour-long discussion, fuelling talk of Sawant’s possible political rehabilitation.

Urgent Summons from Shinde
According to sources, Shinde urgently summoned Sawant to Mumbai following recent developments in Dharashiv district. Sawant immediately reached the city and later confirmed the meeting through a Facebook post, stating that their talks were cordial and covered various political and organisational issues.

Damage Control Before Polls
Past Discontent and Rival Alignments
Sawant, who won from Paranda last year, was expected to secure a cabinet berth but was sidelined, leading to discontent. His brother, Shivaji Sawant Shinde camp’s former district in-charge recently met Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, fuelling speculation of a shift towards the BJP.

Political Shifts in Solapur-Dharashiv
Adding to the churn, former MLA Rahul Mote’s switch to Sharad Pawar’s NCP has stirred the political waters in Solapur and Dharashiv districts. Against this backdrop, Shinde’s outreach to Sawant is being viewed as a strategic step to retain key leaders.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar, 7 MLAs not reachable? Netizens expect major twist in Maharashtra polity
article-image

Sawant’s Controversial Past
Sawant is no stranger to controversy. His remarks during the Maha Vikas Aghadi regime such as claiming he felt nauseated sitting next to NCP leaders in cabinet meetings had sparked uproar. He has also faced corruption allegations during his tenure as health minister.

Speculation of Rehabilitation
Now, with his meeting with Shinde, speculation is rife that Sawant may be accommodated in some form, marking a possible political comeback. Political observers believe the Shinde camp may launch similar initiatives across Maharashtra to neutralize dissent and consolidate its base ahead of crucial elections.

