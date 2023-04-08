 NCP leader Ajit Pawar, 7 MLAs not reachable? Netizens expect major twist in Maharashtra polity
According to multiple media reports, Ajit Pawar and the seven NCP MLAs are not answering calls from the party leadership

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 08:36 AM IST
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is currently facing a crisis as their senior leader Ajit Pawar and seven NCP MLAs are not reachable. The news has spread like wildfire on social media, and people are speculating about the reasons behind their unavailability. He reportedly cancelled all his programs yesterday and also the ones that are lined up for the coming two days. His unavailability also raises a few concerns because recently Sharad Pawar, the NCP supremo, threw Congress, its alliance partner in Maharashtra, under the bus in one of the major issues (read: the Adani-Hindenberg case) that it has been targeting the Modi government with.

Reasons for Unavailability

According to multiple media reports, Ajit Pawar and the seven NCP MLAs are not answering calls from the party leadership. There are speculations that they may be upset with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, and some are also speculating that he may be suffering from COVID-19.

Party's Response

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik has dismissed the speculations and said that there is no truth in the rumors about Ajit Pawar and the seven MLAs being upset with the party. He stated that the party leadership is in touch with them and that there is no need to worry.

Social Media Reaction

The news of Ajit Pawar and the seven NCP MLAs being unreachable has sparked a discussion on social media. Some people are speculating that this may be a power struggle within the party, while others are suggesting that there may be some other reasons behind their unavailability.

Political Implications

The unavailability of Ajit Pawar and the seven NCP MLAs has raised concerns about the stability of the MVA alliance in Maharashtra. The NCP is one of the three parties that form the MVA government, and any internal conflict within the party can affect the functioning of the alliance.

