Savarkar not a 'national issue', says Sharad Pawar; but argues that he said 'many progressive things'

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday tried to douse the raging controversy over VD Savarkar, after Rahul Gandhi referred to the Hindutva ideologue in one of his press conferences.
"Savarkar has said many progressive things. As I said earlier also that we should see the progressive side of Savarkar. Today he is not here. So there is no need to discuss any topic about those who are not here. Savarkar is not a national issue," Sharad Pawar said.
The NCP chief also reacted to the criticism of Rahul Gandhi over his speech in London.
"I don't think that this (Rahul Gandhi's London speech) issue is that much important because it is not that criticism is being done today only in the past also leaders have criticised the government. Only now such issues are being brought up repeatedly. If people have problems over any issues in the country and if someone talks about them, then those issues should be addressed," Pawar stressed.
