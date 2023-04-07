‘Seems targeted’: Sharad Pawar criticises opposition campaign for JPC probe into Adani Group row

A day after the washout of the Parliament session, NCP’s Sharad Pawar, who perceives himself as a ‘sutradhar’ of Opposition unity, has ripped through the high-decibel Opposition campaign for a JPC probe into the Adani Group row.

Coming out strongly in support of the Adani Group – a stand that is likely to take the wind out of the Opposition sails – he has criticized the narrative built around US short-seller Hindenburg's report on the conglomerate.

"It seems this was targeted," says NCP chief

"Such statements were given by other individuals too earlier and there was a ruckus in Parliament for a few days but this time undue importance was given to the issue…When such issues cause a ruckus across the country, the cost is borne by the country's economy; we cannot disregard these things. It seems this was targeted," Pawar told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

“An individual industrial group of the country was targeted, that is what it seems. If they have done anything wrong, there should be an inquiry," added Pawar.

Pawar on Congress's single-minded demand for a JPC probe

On the Congress's single-minded demand for a JPC probe into the Hindenburg report, Pawar candidly said he did not share the views of his Maharashtra ally. After the demand was raised, he said, the Supreme Court instituted a probe and appointed a committee comprising a retired Supreme Court judge, an expert, an administrator, and an economist. They were given guidelines and a timeframe and told to conduct an inquiry.

Pawar, of course, has his own rationale why he is opposed to A JPC. ‘‘If a parliamentary committee is appointed, then monitoring is with the ruling party. Then, how will the truth come out is a valid concern. If the Supreme Court, whom no one can influence, were to conduct the inquiry, then there is a better chance of the truth coming to light. So, after the Supreme Court announced an inquiry, there was no need for a JPC Probe. It was not needed."

Pawar disagrees with Rahul

Pawar made it clear he did not agree with Rahul Gandhi's "Adani-Ambani" style of targeting of big business houses. It was quite meaningless, he remarked, referring to the "Tata-Birla" narrative of the past.

"This has been happening in this country for many years. I remember many years ago when we came into politics, if we had to speak against the government, we used to target Tata and Birla. Today, different Tata-Birla(s) are in the forefront. So, these days if you have to attack the government, the name of Ambani and Adani is taken. The question is, the people whom you are targeting, if they have done something wrong, misused their powers, then in a democracy you have a right to speak against them 100 percent, but to attack without substantiating, this I cannot understand," Pawar told NDTV.