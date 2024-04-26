Kolkata: CBI Raid Uncovers Huge Firearms, Ammunition And Explosives From Sandeshkhali; VIDEO

Sandeshkhali Raid | X

Kolkata: After getting a tip off, CBI on Friday had raided a house at Sandeshkhali and found many firearms mostly foreign made.

After getting a hang of the fact that there might be explosives in that area, sniffer dogs along with National Security Guard (NSG) were brought along with robots to search for the explosives.

West Bengal: The CBI, during raid, in connection with the attack on ED officials, recovers huge amount of arms and ammunition from Sariberia, in Sandeshkhali.



The house was cordoned by security forces while the search was going on.

According to CBI sources, the owner of the house is identified as Abu Taleb Mollah who is said to be a relative of Shajahan Sheikh.

The CBI sources also mentioned that the reason for keeping such a huge number of firearms, ammunition along with explosives is not known.

CBI Seizure Of Arms And Ammunitions In West Bengal Raid

According to a press statement issued by the central agency, “Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has recovered large number of arms and ammunitions including foreign made Postal & Revolvers, during searches conducted at two premises in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) in a case a related to violence against Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials.”

“During searches, following articles were recovered 03 foreign made Revolvers, 01 Indian Revolver, 01 Colt official Police Revolver, 01 Foreign made Pistol, 01 country made Pistol, 09 mm bullets- 120 nos, 45 calibre cartridges – 50 nos, 9 mm calibre cartridges-120 nos, 380 cartridges -50 nos, 32 cartridges- 08 nos. Besides, many incriminating documents related to Sheikh Shahjahan have also been recovered. Some items suspected to be country made bombs have also been recovered which are being handled and disposed off by the teams from NSG,” further read the statement.

NSG Action And Continued Search

A robot was seen carrying a bag out of a suspected house and the NSG officials were seen trying to dispose of the bombs.

However, till the time of reporting the search by the central agency is still going on.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari stated that only ‘police’ and ‘goons’ are with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

“No one is there with TMC except goons and police. Even minorities are also not in favor of TMC,” said Adhikari.