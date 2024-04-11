Sandeshkhali Kingpin Shahjahan Sheikh Says CBI Probe Will Be 'Good'

Shahjahan Sheikh | PTI

Kolkata: A day after the Calcutta High Court ordered CBI probe in all cases related to the Sandeshkhali incident, kingpin Shahjahan Sheikh while being taken for a health checkup said that the CBI probe will be ‘really good’.

Asked about the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe to which he again said that it will be ‘good’.

Notably, a couple of days back, Shahjahan said that he has been ‘targeted’ and ‘political conspiracy has been hatched against him by dalal’s of BJP’.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and Medinipur Lok Sabha candidate Agnimitra Paul said that Shahjahan understood that Mamata Banerjee has ‘disowned’ him.

“One tiger is in Tihar jail. Now even Shahjahan understood that Mamata Banerjee has disowned him and doesn’t need him for which he is making such a statement. No matter how bigshot one is, if they are involved in corruption they will be behind bars,” says Paul.

Meanwhile, CBI has issued a press statement where the central agency has mentioned they have taken steps to comply with the orders of the Calcutta High Court regarding complaints of crime against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

“In pursuance of the order dated 10.04.2024 passed by the Division bench of Calcutta High Court, CBI has created a dedicated email ID "sandeshkhali@cbi.gov.in" on which the complaints of the persons of Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal regarding crime against women and forcible grabbing of land may be lodged,” read the statement.

“The District Magistrate, North 24 Parganas has also been requested to give adequate publicity of the said email ID in the locality and also issue a Public Notice in the vernacular dailies having wide circulation in the areas as per the Hon'ble High Court’s order,” further read the statement.

On the other hand, the villagers of Sandeshkhali even on Thursday complained that the police are not cooperating with them in getting back their lost lands and are eagerly waiting for CBI to intervene in the matter.